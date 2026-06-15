It’s just a giant sunroof – but it’s brilliant

The Renault 4 Plein Sud is a delightful electric SUV enhanced with a canvas convertible roof. It could be all the car you need for... everything.

Head of the Bauer Digital Automotive Hub and former Associate Editor of CAR. Road tester, organiser, reporter and professional enthusiast, putting the driver firstHead of the Bauer Digital Automotive Hub and former Associate Editor of CAR.

Road tester, organiser, reporter and professional enthusiast, putting the driver firstIs this what you’ve been waiting for? Renault has followed through on its promise and delivered an open-top version of the, which it hopes will tap into a rich seam of cultural memory related to ventilated versions of the original Renault 4. The new model is called the R4 Plein Sud – which loosely translates as Due South. As in heading for the French riviera.

A reference to the classic Renault 4 Plein Air, the most extreme example of the classic breed, being not justSuffice to say, the Plein Sud plays things a little safer than that. Convertible electric cars remain a scarce niche, with only thepreviously stepping up to bat. Like the former, this R4 is of the giant canvas sunroof variety, rather than offering a full folding top.

Renault has an excellent set of rationale for this decision, which we’ll get to in a moment. For now, the main thing you need to know is that introduction of the Plein Sud only makes the Renault 4 more appealing. The roof treatment has almost zero impact on the fundamentally pragmatic packaging of the standard car while further enhancing its already pretty stella charm.

It’s way better value than a convertible 500e, should be cheaper to run than any petrol alternative, and the open-air option is a reasonable £1500 upgrade. The roof job has remarkably little impact on the fundamentals of the Renault 4 E-Tech – because it was planned from the very beginning. A new roof module is installed in place of the standard panel, creating a 92x80cm opening that’s revealed by a multilayer canvas cover.

Otherwise thisThe canvas completely hides the rails when closed, and folds back in three sections. It’s power-operated on all versions and activated by a switch above the windscreen – or via the Hey Reno voice control. You can stop it in any position , it works up to 56mph , and opens fully in just 10 seconds.

A pop-up wind deflector at the front effectively eliminates any buffeting , and the usual air-pressure hammering you sometimes get with this kind of solution is also well controlled. Roof aside, the two available trim levels – Techno+ and Iconic+ – are identical to the standard Renault 4, and the Plein Sud gets all the latest safety and tech the R4 can offer.

Of course, this also means the Plein Sud carries over all the regular Renault 4’s limitations as well – including the lack of rear foot room and occasionally pattery ride quality. But the choice of roof design not only maintains immediately obvious structural integrity it also means you get the same massive boot as the standard car. The Plein Sud weighs 19kg more than the non-convertible Renault 4.

The extra heft is largely in a sub-optimal location, but that’s not a massive penalty if you like the idea of some extra fresh air. As such, the impact on the officialis almost insignificant, too. With a maximum claim of 243 miles it falls just six miles short of the regular figure.

However, the position of the roof is going to impact your real-world results, with Renault saying there’s basically no difference up to about 31mph, 3-6 per cent up to about 56 mph, and as much as 10 per cent as you approach 80mph. You can get some of the loses back if you turn off the air-con, but judging by the additional flapping you’ll likely lose more if the roof’s only partially retracted.

You get the same 147bhp motor and 52kWh battery pack as the standard car, and performance figures are unchanged. Meaning 0-62mph in 8.2sec and an electronically limited 93mph top speed. For us, the trip computer was showing an efficiency rating of 15.3kWh per 100km over a very mixed set of roads with zero sympathy driving. That’s right in line with Renault’s claims, and equates to around 4 miles per kilowatt hour.

Only proviso is that we didn’t do much motorway; sustained high speeds will likely see that figure slip. You get an 11kW AC charger as standard; if you can make use of this it’ll do 10-100 per cent in 4hrs 30. Most UK domestic supplies are single phase, however, and limited to 7.4kWh wallboxes, which will require 7-8 hours for the same. Modest 100kW DC charging can manage 15-80 per cent in 30 minutes in optimal conditions.

Initial impressions, taken among the lightly trafficked urban cut and thrust of Sitges, are very positive. This is a sprightly machine, swift but evenly meted in its reaction to your right foot, tight and taut in reaction to direction changes. There’s no shimmy and shake over knobby surfaces – and so there shouldn’t be, given what is essentially a giant sunroof – while the steering, though hardly talkative, feels well-attuned to the obviously apparent agility.

Getting about town in one of these is almost always going to be a fun, even exuberant, experience. Assuming the bins have been done recently, anyway. The open-air feeling is distinct without being overwhelming. Or limiting.

Buffeting at these speeds is indeed non-existent, and there’s barely any damage to refinement. The suspension soaks up big bumps competently, and only really jagged surfaces disrupt this serenity. Out into the countryside where corners are faster and the wind noise cometh, it retains a decent sense of composure that suggests you’ll never find its behaviour irritating. But limitations do begin to reveal themselves.

While turbulence in the cabin is well controlled, between 35 and 50mph you can experience some occasional thumping as the air pressure decides how to deal with the void it’s passing over. This goes away again as you speed up, and although you hear the wind rushing past, conversation remains untroubled. This is as true in the back as it is in the front, which is good work.

If you do get too tired of the noise, you can always close the roof; this does an effective job of sealing out the environment. And hopefully also the rain, though we’ll need a UK drive to test that. The bigger issue is traction. In smooth and dry – but perhaps dusty – Spanish conditions, we found it surprisingly easy to spin-up the eco-centric Goodyears when accelerating moderately hard out of even gentle turns.

Understeer is also easily induced, the front-end lacking bite, despite its directness. The stability control gathers the grip loss neatly enough, if you need it to, and there’s no major harm to the overall driving experience.. The comfort, the general sense of togetherness, the limited body roll despite the cossetting ride – it all works very nicely. Paddles behind the wheel give you three levels of regen plus a one-pedal mode, and these are all dialled in effectively.

The turning circle isn’t great, but that was only really an issue when attempting u-turns during photography. As with the regular Renault 4 – and the similar Renault 5 E-Tech – the interior is also fundamentally fabulous. Everything feels very well put together, and you get an interesting and functional dashboard design that makes good use of less ordinary colours and materials. There are some cheaper plastics in places, but you really have to go looking for them.

And when we found them – in the door pockets, for example – we didn’t exactly mind where they were. And while those door pockets are uselessly small, the 420-litre boot with its ultra-low loading lip and underfloor storage bins is a happy recompense, unsullied by the roof mechanism. The OpenR Link infotainment system with Google baked in remains one of the best on the market.

There are over 100 apps available via the Play Store for this now , plus Renault hasn’t ditched all the physical buttons. The digital instrument cluster’s various screens take a little working out, but that will come with familiarity. There’s even a button on the steering wheel to one-touch your favoured ADAS settings.

The roof had to cause some compromise, and that comes in a slight reduction in rear passenger headroom – an additional rail arrangement supporting the fully stowed fabric dropping this from 853mm in the standard R4 to 813mm here. Take your tallest mate with you on the test drive if this is a worry. Rear legroom is fine, though foot room remains limited unless the front passengers are prepared to jack their seats up.

Which they can probably do, since front headroom has actually increased from 886mm to 906mm with the application of canvas. This won’t help keep your thighs in touch with the rear seat base, though – the height of the floor raising knees to an extent that’s likely to cause a comfort concerns for adults over longer distances. A typical electric car issue, and far from unique to this Renault.

The Plein Sud only comes in the higher-spec Techno+ and Iconic+ trim levels – but in so doing exactly matches the equipment levels of the standard car. This also means you get plenty of kit for your money; going Iconic feels far from necessary here. This is – perhaps unsurprisingly – the only electric SUV convertible on the market, and one of only three open-top EVs.

Putting aside the far costlier and less practical MG Cyberster, this leaves the Fiat 500e Cabrio as the only direct rival to the Plein Sud. And, frankly, the Renault outguns the Fiat on every tangible metric. It’s not only more practical – with a longer driving range, seating for five, and a much, much bigger boot – it’s also more powerful, better equipped, and cheaper .

There’s a style aspect to the 500 that means the Renault probably won’t be stealing all its customers, but if you want to feel the wind in your hair on occasion while driving a vehicle that demands basically no compromises in daily motoring, the Plein Sud is unmatchable.. Taking efficiency, VED tax costs and finance into account the saving in running costs in four years and 40,000 miles is supposedly over £10k.

If you can make electric motoring work for you, everything seems to add up for this Renault…We were already big fans of the standard car, so we knew Renault would have to go seriously wrong to turn the Plein Sub into a duffer – and at the moment Le Regie just doesn’t seem to make those kinds of errors. What we weren’t prepared for was just how little the canvas roof compromises the everyday practicality of this vehicle.

If you can stomach the £1500 walk-up over the fixed roof, it genuinely seems like a total no-brainer. Renault 4 Plein Sud review, top view from drone, roof half openRenault 4 Plein Sud review, OpenR Link infotainment system





CARmagazine / 🏆 382. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Diego’s Belmont Park continues work on $1.6 million Giant Dipper renovationThe historic wooden coaster gets a little TLC to smooth out the ride on the 101-year-old landmark.

Read more »

Scientists Have a New Origin Story for Giant's CausewayNew research suggests this unique geological site was formed by a 'globally significant volcanic event.'

Read more »

Fox to buy streaming giant Roku in $22 billion dealFox Corp. has agreed to buy the streaming pioneer Roku in a cash-and-stock deal valued at approximately $22 billion, including debt.

Read more »

Renault thinks it's nailed EVs – and the numbers back it upRenault's UK MD explains how the R4 and R5 are trojan horses for electric car adoption, and why the firm's rising EV sales are 'no blip'

Read more »