It's ‘Harvest Festival' time at LA County Parks, and admission is free

Several parks in the system will offer pumpkin decorating, activities inspired by the mellow season, and yummy food tastings, too.

Several parks in the system will offer pumpkin decorating, activities inspired by the mellow season, and yummy food tastings, too. There's a sweet and easygoing road between Halloween and Thanksgiving, a route that contains some of the mellowest and most golden days on the calendar.

You might not always need a sweater during these warmer LA days, nor even your coziest pair of socks, but early November can put images of pumpkins in your mind, and critters gathering acorns, and colorful leaves, even here in Southern California where palm trees are the arboreal icons. From Nov. 10 through 24, parks around the region will join"... a celebration of the season's harvest, Indigenous cultures, community traditions, and sustainable practices.

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" Arts and crafts activities will pop up, playfully, along the way, and opportunities to decorate pumpkins . Food tastings that fit the time of year, fitness sessions, and cultural workshops are also on the calendar. Participating spots include Bassett Park in La Puente, Victoria Park in Carson, and Loma Alta Park in Altadena.for your local park, and what harvest-y goodness is afoot.

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We're still gratefully experiencing the Golden Hour of the year, at least for a few more weeks, and LA County Parks is making the merry most of November's many gifts. Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

LA County offers a large and lovely line-up of free festivals throughout the year, and many are timed to the season or specific celebrations; check out some of the fun times soon to come