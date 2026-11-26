Domestic fares hit a 10-year high just as a nationwide ground stop rattled travelers. Here’s how Americans are handling it.

Dinese Jackson couldn’t stomach spending roughly $1,500 to fly herself and her two children from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Dallas, Texas, for Thanksgiving, more than double what she had paid for similar trips in the past.

Still, she kept checking airfares in hopes they would drop, until the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop on Nov. 13 cemented her decision to make the trip by car instead, even at the price of a 17-hour drive.5 ways to build wealth like a landlord without actually being one “When that happened on Friday, I was like, ‘Yep, I’m keeping my car reservation. I’m going to go ahead and drive for sure,” the 51-year-old credit analyst said.

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“For those that are flying, I just think it’s going to be chaos. ” A router outage on Nov. 13 caused a communications failure at air traffic control centers and triggered a nearly five-hour nationwide disruption impacting more than 18,000 flights and Just a few days later, travelers faced fresh disruptions when United Airlines suffered a widespread technology outage and Delta Air Lines’ automated weight-and-balance system failed on Sunday, delaying more than 2,000 flights nationwide, The rising cost of airfare, which has hit 10-year highs for the holiday period, had already persuaded some Americans to stay home this year.