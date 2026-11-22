San Jose State students living at an off-campus housing complex told NBC Bay Area on Saturday the building does not have hot water and the elevators are not working.

San Jose State students living at an off-campus housing complex said the building does not have hot water, and the elevators are not working as of Saturday.

Marianne Favro reports. San Jose State students living at an off-campus housing complex told NBC Bay Area on Saturday the building does not have hot water and the elevators are not working.

Also read San Diego State Faces Boise State Amid Grand Theft Auto Curse

“So, essentially for three weeks now, I've had not hot water,” San Jose State student Nigella Pharadan said. Pharadan said the lack of hot water is not the only problem she and other tenants are grappling with; during last week’s storm the lobby flooded, forcing the elevators to shut down in the 19-story building.

“There’s been no hot water, the elevators haven't been working working because of the flooding, and I just had to my carry luggage down 13 flights of stairs,” Hewitt Smith said. To top it all off, tenants said they’ve had no Wi-Fi for weeks. They said they reached out to Coastal Ridge Real Estate, which manages the property about the issues, but have been given no timeline on when they’ll be fixed.

Advertisement

NBC Bay Area reached out to Coastal Ridge but has not received a response. An employee in the front office said they are working to fix the issues. Not only do students live in the building. Some tenants are worried about what might happen in an emergency if the elevators remain out of service.

“It’s just frustrating. Just seeing everybody having to walk up and down stairs, taking their animals and like older people walking up and down the stairs, trying to get to their homes, it’s frustrating to see,” Hewitt Smith said. Pharadan said her rent is $2,100 a month and she’s asked for a price break for three weeks of cold showers.

Another concern students have is how they are going to drag their luggage down 19 floors when they go home for the Thanksgiving break.