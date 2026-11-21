The owner of Restaurant Homer in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood says she is receiving a flood of support after posting about a break-in that damaged her business.

The owner of Restaurant Homer in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood says she is receiving a flood of support after posting about a break-in that damaged her business.

Sara Knowles says this is the second burglary at the restaurant in six weeks. She posted video of two suspects smashing out the front door and running inside early Thursday morning. Knowles and her husband own several small businesses in Beacon Hill and say they received messages of support and sympathy from other business owners who are going through similar struggles.

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“A lot of stories from similar businesses, retail businesses, really anyone with brick and mortar -- like this happened to me, that happened to me last night, this happens to me all that time, really a lot of solidarity," she said. “It is incredibly difficult, but I know that we can figure it out.

I really worry about the small businesses that are paycheck-to-paycheck and don’t have the capacity to deal with this because I know it’s happening all over the city. ”"We are begging for your help," the post said.

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"Small businesses cannot afford to keep going under the current status quo. We barely even post about it anymore because it’s exhausting and doesn’t even feel unusual , but something in me broke this morning seeing our glass smashed in.

" The Mayor's office responded to the post and arranged a meeting between Knowles and the mayor's office staff Friday afternoon. Knowles said she is appreciative of the city's storefront repair fund -- which allows small businesses that are targeted by vandalism, graffiti, or break-ins to receive up to $5,000 for repairs -- but she also believes harder solutions are needed to deter intrusions.

“For people with brick and mortar, especially with glass front you are so vulnerable," Knowles said. "I think truly for a business like ours that is so visible and has this huge glass storefront, maybe it is barriers or metal gates. It’s almost like we need an interim solution while the city fixes some of these bigger issues because we can’t wait around.

”A 21-year-old man who has been arrested repeatedly for stealing boats was arrested again Tuesday after Everett police say they caught him with another stolen boat during a patrol. Police in SeaTac arrested a man who is accused of abusing the 911 system by calling and texting the emergency line 1,400 times in a three-day span.

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Four Seattle residents have filed a claim with the City of Seattle alleging they were repeatedly charged for extra garbage and yard waste they never put out. A 49-year-old Marysville man was arrested Thursday in connection with the disposal of Sara Arneklev’s body in a yard waste container, more than six months after she was found dead, police announced on Thursday.

On Friday, the Seattle City Council will decide whether to increase the tax rate on commercial parking spaces, which would directly raise prices for drivers.