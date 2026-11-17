The downtown designer partnered with A24 on limited-edition screen-printed T-shirts for the buzzy new movie Club Kid.

is getting rave reviews and plenty of early awards-season buzz, not only for its tenderly expressed coming-of-age storyline, but for its vivid depiction of downtown New York’s contemporary creative milieu.

To wit, Firstman’s character Peter is the kind of guy who lives in trendy Dimes Square, parties all night in Brooklyn, and wears the de facto uniform of cool kids who loiter around Canal Street in Chinatown: a screen-printed T-shirt from the designerin the A24 movie, which is about a hard-partying gay club promoter’s discovery that he fathered a son and is now responsible for him. To take the onscreen relationship a step further, the designer is dropping a line of merch to promote the film.

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“The film is so quintessential New York,” Dawn Long said in a phone call. “And I’m sure you’ve heard everyone’s comparing it toThe merch will be offered in limited edition quantities at a pop-up space hosted at a classic souvenir shop in Chinatown on Thursday, November 19, and then on the A24 website on November 24. As is her wont, the EDL shirts are offered in short supply: only 50 at the pop-up and 130 for the website.

Expect a feeding frenzy. ,” the designer said.

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“And Jordan and I had been riffing in DMs, and he was, like, ‘We got to get you on the merch. ’” Dawn Long had an existing relationship with A24 from when sheearlier this year.

“A24 and I were both on the same page, and they just let me do whatever I wanted, which was so nice. I’m obsessed with them. We’re fam. ”T-shirt features a reference to one of Dawn Long’s favorite parts of the film, in which Firstman’s character wakes up his son to show him the New York skyline as they ride over the bridge into the city, telling him, “It’s like this every time.

” The phrase, along with a hand-drawn rendering of downtown’s cityscape, is printed on the front of the shirt, and the film’s title is on the back. That moment spoke to Dawn Long’s own feelings about the life and business she’s built here.

“It’s insane that we live in New York and we get to see this,” she said, referring to magic moments like seeing the city skyline. “It’s insane that we live in New York, first of all. And for me, this film and everything that’s going on in my life right now … It’s crazy that we’re allowed to be doing this, and building this world.

I resonated so much with that line in the film in terms of what I’ve built and how long I’ve been in the city. I have chills right now. ” Indeed, it’s been a banner year for the designer: two ready-to-wear collections, two A24 collaborations, two award nominations, one of them resulting inFashion Fund.

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It also aligns with a new concept that she’s working on, EDL Studios, which allows her to pursue creative ventures outside of her fashion practice—consulting, costume design, film, and more.

“At the New York screening, I was able to sit in a theater with 300 of my closest creative friends downtown, and then for them to see my T-shirt on the screen, and then they’re sitting in Dimes Square drinking a watermelon slushie—I don’t want to give everything away, but it’s everything that we … it’s so real. The film is so real.

I think everyone who lives our life, all the downtown people, I think we all saw that, and it makes you cry. It makes you laugh. It’s everything. ”is the senior fashion news editor for Vogue Runway.

He’s written for various publications, including the New York Times, GQ, the Wall Street Journal, the Guardian, Bloomberg, New York Magazine, and many others. He lives in Brooklyn and has a small terrier named Edie. ...