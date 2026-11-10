It’s Christopher Briney Vs. Michelle Randolph In Prime Video’s ‘Clashing Through The Snow’ Trailer Featuring Olivia Rodrigo’s Christmas Single

In Prime Video's romantic comedy 'Clashing Through The Snow,' Michelle Randolph and Christopher Briney star as book editors in competition.

Add us as a Google Preferred SourceAmazon Cornered The YA Market, Now It’s Coming For New Adult Stories The romantic comedy follows editors Ryan Mitchell and Hannah Hendricks as they hunt down their next big book pitch that will secure their spot in the top publishing job at Latitude.

This search is prompted by their boss who has to make some cuts because “publishing isn’t what it used to be. ” “Nobody reads your book selections anyway,” Briney’s Ryan tells Randolph’s Hannah in a parking garage. She, in turn, calls him a “spineless sellout.

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”In a yoga class, Hannah begs Tan France’s literary agent character to get her a meeting with Julia Fox’s Bianca Hart, who has an unpublished memoir in the works. The meeting will have to be over the holidays in New York, like the one Ryan sets up with best-selling author Emily McIntyre.

Enter the enemies to lovers segue when the two realize they are sitting next to each other on the same flight, which becomes grounded due to a holiday snowstorm.

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“I was born to edit this book,” Hannah says, stepping back from her red string board tying together all the information she has gathered about Bianca Hart. Her colleague worries she might want to wear her skin rather than pitch her. Once the flight lands due to the inclement weather, Ryan and Hannah are forced to fight over the one remaining rental car to drive the rest of the way to New York.

Ryan reveals he would rather be “trapped in a porta potty at Burning Man during an earthquake” than share a car. Unfortunately, “Vin Diesel” as Ryan nicknames Hannah, drives the red Fiat a bit too fast on the icy roads, skidding them into a crash that totals the car. Thus they find themselves at the creepy Mercyville Inn with an equally off-putting manager , who gives them his own manuscript to read.

The pair grow closer as they have more adventures, each saying things that hint at them falling for each other. The clip is backed by Olivia Rodrigo’s first ever Chrismas single “Take Me Home . ”Co-CEOs Shade WB Pics In First Earnings Report As Mega-Studio; Streamer News