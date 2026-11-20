Humans’ capacity to smell has long been considered our most primal ability, whether by Plato and Aristotle, or Darwin and Freud. And there is a strong case for this chemical communication being the most ancient evolutionary sense, shared by single-celled bacteria, in addition to snout-wrinkling mammals.

Hannah Betts thinks synthetic scents of gingerbread and pine should be banned until Dec 6 - Rii Schroerhas long been considered our most primal ability, whether by Plato and Aristotle, or Darwin and Freud.

And there is a strong case for this chemical communication being the most ancient evolutionary sense, shared by single-celled bacteria, in addition to snout-wrinkling mammals. Its workings remained mysterious until 2004 when Linda Buck and Richard Axel were awarded a Nobel Prize for discovering genes responsible for olfactory receptor sites detecting inhaled molecules in mice as in men. Since then, humans have been discovered to possess five to six million such receptors.

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This is nothing to dogs’ 300 or so million. Still, it allows us to discriminate between over a trillion aromas. This is information shot straight into the brain’s emotion and instinct-controlling limbic system, leading to reactions as visceral as: “Swoon! ” or “Gaaaaah!

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“Come, Betts,” you may cry. “Surely olfactory forced fun is better than the stench of sorrow and despair more usually pervading our high streets? ” But, how glorious the world smells right now without faux fumes! Even in my patch of south London – normally redolent of weed and exhaust – I open my door to woodsmoke, fallen leaves and bracing frost.

One might term this the scent of expectation. We are post-All Souls, pre-Advent, what those of a godly persuasion refer to as “ordinary time”, the jingle of bells not far. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves and skip to some interminable Yule. If we start now, we’ll be over the entire thing by December 10, let alone the Twelfth Night.

This is why people have taken to lobbing their Christmas trees on to the nation’s pavements come December 26. If festive fragrances are present from, I am not in favour of gratuitous rule-imposing. Still, clearly we can no longer be trusted and official phases must be enforced. Decorations should go up no sooner than December 1.

While, if you can hold off longer, then so much the better. Only Advent carols until Sunday December 13. I’m being generous here, as this should be all the way until Christmas Eve at 3pm, King’s College’s Nine Lessons and Carols, when birth announcements begin to be permitted. And not one whiff of pine until December 6.

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That way we get a month’s smellscape until the wise men appear and wrap the whole thing up.