Gov.-elect Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has vowed to prioritize addressing a backlog that’s been an issue for years.

Bernadette Hanson pays hundreds of dollars every month to heat her home in Nunam Iqua, a village in Western Alaska. That leaves little money to feed herself and her three children, so she relies on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, a federally funded benefit that is intended to cover the cost of meals for families like hers.

But Hanson has been waiting months for benefits that haven’t arrived. She is caught up in Alaska’s ongoing SNAP backlog, an issue that has persisted for years during the administration of Gov. Mike Dunleavy despite fines and lawsuits, leaving many Alaskans reliant on food banks or forced to choose between keeping their homes warm and their bellies full. Hanson applied to renew her SNAP benefits in May but didn’t hear back from Alaska’s Division of Public Assistance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So she applied again in August. Since then, she’s been waiting, to no avail. She finally learned recently that the state has scheduled her eligibility interview — a critical step to get the benefits — for February, four months away.