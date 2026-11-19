The Profs’ longtime coach, Deana Jespersen, died of breast cancer at 51 on Nov. 3, 2025. Her team is playing in her honor — and reached the NCAA Tournament.

After the 2025 New Jersey Athletic Conference semifinal, Abby Chadwick couldn’t hold back tears while shaking hands with Stockton’s volleyball team. But it wasn’t because of Rowan’s season-ending loss.

It was seeing Stockton coach Allison Walker emotional. It was wearing the initials “DJ” on their jerseys for the first time. It was holding hands with the other team pregame to honor Deana Jespersen, Rowan’s longtime volleyball coach, who died on Nov. 3, 2025 of breast cancer at 51. The Profs, 10 days removed from Jespersen’s death, wanted to win for her.

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But during the conference tournament, they were distracted.

“I like to think that everything happens for a reason,” said Chadwick, a senior opposite hitter. “Maybe it was Deana sending us a message like, ‘All right, let’s be done for the season. It’s our time to be done. ’ ...

I like to think that she was sending us a message to be done for the season, and for the coaches, too, to take a mental break. Feel our grief, feel the sadness that we were kind of ignoring while playing. ” A year later, the team is in a different stage of grieving Jespersen, who’d been the program’s coach since 2014 and led the Profs to two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Guided by seniors Chadwick, Evalyn Vires, Alexa Kelleher, Ciara Bradley, and Nia Ipeker, the group welcomed a new coach, Casey Burford, who carries a similar approach to Jespersen. The team also has continued playing for her. After going unbeaten in conference play, Rowan won the NJAC championship last Saturday to earn an automatic bid to the Division III NCAA Tournament. The Profs will face SUNY Cortland at 2 p.m. Thursday at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“Last year, we wanted it, but this year it feels like we actually deserve ,” said Ipeker, a defensive specialist. “This is our year, and the proof is in the pudding. Look at our record, look at all the program records we’ve set this year. This is the year that we deserve it.

“I don’t think any other team could have survived this the way that we had, and it’s because we had Deana, and it’s because she put such a crazy emphasis on developing relationships with every one of your girls. ... The wound, at least for me, it still feels open.

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I don’t know if it’ll ever truly scab over, but even now when I have those hard days or I have those hard moments, having my girls to talk to and use as a sounding board and feel supported by when it felt like I couldn’t bear the weight ... I’m just so grateful for these girls and my team. ” ‘17 best friends’ The day Jespersen died was hard, Chadwick said, but it wasn’t the hardest.

The team knew Jespersen’s health was declining. After Rowan’s match with Rutgers-Camden on Oct. 23, 2025, the Profs found out that Jespersen was ready to go back “in her fighting mode. ” She had been diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2021 but was in remission following treatment. The team hoped she could do it again.

“But we knew it was bad when she stopped answering for a bit about what mutation she had, how bad it was, and what stage she was in,” Chadwick said. “We started to go down rabbit holes.

Then Shawn Tucker told us that her cancer was terminal and there was nothing left to do. ” The next morning, the school excused the players from class to see Jespersen at home. The girls wrote her letters and brought Munchkins, but reality set in when they saw their coach. She couldn’t get up to hug her players.

She was jaundiced and couldn’t move from her chair. Bradley had a feeling this would be the last time she would see her coach. But before the group could shed a tear, Jespersen let out a joke: Look, I’m Rowan with my brown hair and my yellow skin! Making light of the situation was who Jespersen was.

Though she knew her time was short, Ipeker said, she made sure that visit was a positive memory for her team.

“When we saw her in person, it was so real, just seeing her actually sick,” said Bradley, a middle hitter. “We’ve never seen Coach in that way before. She was like a mom to all of us, so she always put on a happy face, even though she was fighting the last five years. Whether she had cancer or not, she lived in pain.

She lived in fear. Her life adapted as soon as she got cancer. But when we saw her, I couldn’t feel the pain that she was in, but I just knew. ” Jespersen, who spent 10 seasons at Neumann University before going to Glassboro, was committed to coaching through cancer and raising two children.

She cultivated a group of girls who were “17 best friends. ” “I wanted to believe that — but getting 17 college girls to all get along, that’s pretty difficult,” said Kelleher, an outside hitter.

“Then I got here, I don’t know how she did it, but every word she spoke was true, and I love every single one of my teammates. They are my best friends. I could turn to any single one of them, whether I’m a freshman and they’re a senior, or it’s my own roommates. I could turn to them at any point and say I’m having a hard time and I have somebody there for me.

” They leaned on each other following the news of Jespersen’s death. The team received a text message that day to meet in the conference room at Esbjornson Gymnasium. As soon as a few players trickled in, they knew. The Profs had a game the next day, so they wanted to practice that evening.

Assistant Matt Verlinghieri, who took over as interim head coach, did his best to create an open space, and Rowan ultimately ended the regular season on a seven-match winning streak. But mentally, the team wasn’t there.

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“Even though we were doing it for Deana, we’re showing up for Deana, we’re going into the gym because we love Deana — we were so stuck in the loss of her. It weighed us down more than I think a lot of us were willing to accept,” Bradley said.

“When we went into those games, we wanted it to be healing, but it actually felt more like the opposite. “We kind of like blocked a lot of that out. ... It’s hard to do things when you’re sad, but playing volleyball was the thing that she wanted us to do.

We tried to remember that. ” Finding your why When the offseason came, the team needed a break from volleyball. They were carrying an emotional load every time they stepped into the athletic facilities. The rising seniors were trying to support the underclassmen who asked questions about what’s next, and a coaching search began to fill a spot that couldn’t be replaced.

When Burford showed up, it seemed like the impossible happened.

“They found someone as special as Deana,” Ipeker said. Burford, a 2014 Rowan graduate whose first coaching job was as an assistant under Jespersen, wanted her players to accept her on their terms. She spent the spring building their trust and getting to know each of them. But beyond that, it was about getting them to love volleyball again, and to want to be in the gym.

“To be super transparent, it was really hard,” Burford said. “I always appreciate the welcoming arms that not just my team but the department gave me when I came in, knowing how difficult of a transition this was going to be and being mindful of how sensitive I needed to be toward everything. ... I really wanted to make sure I was establishing those connections early on and show them that I knew Deana.

I took a lot of what I learned from her. I’m going to try to make this as simple of a transition as possible because I want them to have a good experience. ” The team quickly noticed the quirks Jespersen and Burford share — such as if a player says, “I have a question,” Burford will respond, “I have an answer. ” “Casey does that, and Deana did that,” Ipeker said.

“I’m so, so grateful that she’s our coach. Like it literally felt like Deana sent her to us. ... Deana has set a lot of things on its right track, and I think Casey is definitely one of them.

” It was important for Burford to honor Jespersen’s legacy, too. The team took part in a Pink Out campaign with the Hope Venture Fund , which Jespersen created through the HEADstrong Foundation. The Profs raised about $43,000, including $1,500 the night of their Dig Pink game against Stockton on Oct. 13. Jespersen’s family has remained involved with the program.

But everything comes back to the environment Jespersen created at Rowan, her team says. Her values in fostering relationships, being the best version of yourself, and never losing focus of your why, is what carried the Profs this year. Her players like to say, “You don’t have to be here. You get to be here.

” But none feel they would have made it without Jespersen.

“Deana is our why,” said Vires, a defensive specialist. “So is that younger girl that wanted to play college volleyball and remembering to not take anything for granted because you never know what the next day holds. That has been a big driver of why we are so successful. ”