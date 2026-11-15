It’s been a long, strange legal dispute over Chula Vista pot shop permits

Despite adverse rulings and multiple appeals, the city’s defense in a costly dispute over cannabis licenses stretches into its seventh year.

Laura Wilkinson Sinton, who has sued Chula Vista over her application to open a cannabis shop, stands in front of Chula Vista City Hall. When city officials rejected her application to open a cannabis shop in Chula Vista, Laura Wilkinson Sinton was disappointed.

After finding out how her paperwork was processed, she grew angry. Sinton took her case to court, accusing city officials of failing to follow their own rules when scoring her bid for one of a handful of licenses allowed under the ordinance.pitting a small business owner from Coronado against the city of Chula Vista, a bitter quarrel that is racking up major attorney fees on both sides. The case is awaiting a hearing by the 4th District Court of Appeal.

Also read Mountain Vista Defeats Fairview 77-49 in Class 5A Playoff Thriller

The rescoring left Sinton as the top-rated applicant in one of the city’s four council districts and second-highest in another. But Chula Vista, which allows two licenses per district, again rejected the CV Amalgamated request to be licensed as a dispensary operator.

Sinton and her lawyers say Chula Vista has not only violated its own licensing rules when CV Amalgamated was rebuffed, it failed to comply with the 4th District Court of Appeal decision handed down more than four years ago.

“The city adopted laws requiring a competitive process for cannabis licenses and then arbitrarily broke those laws,” said David S. Demian, the attorney representing Sinton. “Instead, the city engaged in costly litigation while secretly issuing licenses to the handpicked applicants of its choosing,” Demian said. “We look forward to presenting these facts to the Court of Appeal.

”They and their lawyers also refused to disclose how much the dispute is costing taxpayers, or why some cannabis licenses were approved while others, like Sinton’s, were thwarted. In court papers, the city says it fully complied with the 2022 appellate court ruling. It says CV Amalgamated is wrongly trying to displace existing licensees and force the city to issue more permits than allowed by the ordinance.

Advertisement

Since 2017, when California empowered local governments to license and regulate marijuana, Chula Vista’s handling of pot dispensaries and potential storefronts has been called into question. The ordinance capped cannabis licenses at eight, two in each of the city’s council districts. It also called for background checks on every applicant as well as objective and merit-based assessments of each would-be licensee. But the evaluation process has been less than visible and transparent.

Chula Vista does not post or publish the status of cannabis applications, and the city hasNow, in addition to the initial CV Amalgamated legal complaint from 2020 awaiting its appeals court hearing, the company has filed a separate lawsuit that could cost Chula Vista millions of dollars.

“As a direct and proximate result of the defendants’ conduct, plaintiff has been damaged in a sum not yet fully ascertained and according to proof at trial, but estimated to be not less than $13,842,281.81,” the second legal complaint states. Months before the appeals court reversed the trial court decision in the CV Amalgamated lawsuit, the city offered Sinton $25,000 to settle the case.

The “city feels it is in a strong position to prevail in the litigation matters,” a deputy city attorney wrote in 2021. It is not clear whether the CV Amalgamated litigation is being funded by Chula Vista taxpayers. Officials would not say who is paying the legal costs. The city hired consulting firmMost of the cannabis permits granted by Chula Vista were approved at a time when Andrea Cardenas served on the City Council, records show.

Both Cardenas siblings were charged with defrauding the federal government in 2023 and pleaded not guilty. Andrea Cardenas resigned from the Chula Vista City Council in February 2024 andat the homes of Jesus Cardenas and labor union official Kelvin Barrios, seizing computers and other devices as part of a criminal investigation. According to CV Amalgamated court records, Chula Vista has repeatedly violated its own rules in handing out cannabis licenses.

Among other things, the ordinance requires background checks on all applicants and a merit-based evaluation of the proposed operation. After CV Amalgamated was rejected for a license, the company appealed to the city manager, who ordered a new review.

“Scoring should be based solely on the city-established criteria around the applicant’s qualifications and ability to operate a top-quality retail cannabis establishment,” Gary Halbert, the city manager at the time, wrote in his July 2020 report. The follow-up assessment was performed, but CV Amalgamated was dismissed during the second phase of the review. Shortly thereafter, Chula Vista issued its first license to South Bay businessman and political donor Andres Camberos and his Grasshopper Dispensary.

Around the same time, Camberos asked then-Councilmember John McCann for help securing a presidential commutation for his sister, Adriana Camberos, who was sent to prison for 26 months for a scheme related to “I believe she got caught up in something she did not fully know about,” McCann told The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2021 when asked about his intervention on Camberos’ behalf. He called her “an incredibly good person” who deserved to be set free.

Both Camberos and his sister donated the maximum $360 to McCann’s 2022 mayoral campaign, records show. They were laterChula Vista also approved a pair of cannabis licenses for March and Ash, a local company that operates 10 or more marijuana dispensaries across San Diego County and beyond.

Advertisement

The company, which CV Amalgamated added to its lawsuit as what’s called a real party in interest, has been aOver the past four years, campaign records show, the company donated more than $360,000 to state and local officials. In 2023, at McCann’s behest, March and Ash donated $10,000 to Chula Vista to sponsor the swearing-in ceremony and reception for the newly elected mayor and council.

In their reply brief to the 4th District Court of Appeal, lawyers for March and Ash said Chula Vista fully complied with the initial court order by rescoring its application.

“CVA conflates ‘processing’ with ‘guaranteeing a license’,” the March and Ash lawyers argued in their brief last month. “These are fundamentally different concepts,” the reply added. “A municipality can process a license application – evaluate it, score it, and determine eligibility – without being obligated to issue a license where none is available.

”Now in its seventh year, the CV Amalgamated litigation is awaiting the scheduling of oral arguments, which are likely to be docketed sometime in the first half of next year. The complicated case hinges on Sinton’s claim that Chula Vista failed to follow its own rules when it processed her application and did not properly implement the 2022 order issued by the 4th District court following her appeal.

Even though its applications were reassessed – and CV Amalgamated became the highest-scored applicant in one district and second-highest in another – the company was never awarded a license.for a seat on the Coronado City Council in 2024, said Chula Vista is thumbing its nose at the appeals court by improperly processing her application and wrongly approving others.

“If the rule of law is set aside at random by city officials and their attorneys, then we are lost,” she said. But Chula Vista’s lawyers claim the appellate ruling did not compel the city to stop issuing permits or to grant CV Amalgamated a license. Rather, the judges directed the city to reinstate and reassess the applications.

At a 2024 hearing, the trial court judge asked Chula Vista’s lawyer what she thought the appellate judges would think about her client continuing to approve other licenses while the CV Amalgamated case remains unresolved.

“While the Court of Appeal was not happy with that fact, it did not reprimand the city for issuing the licenses,” lawyer Alena Shamos said, according to a transcript of the proceeding. “It did not say that there was a stay in effect,” Shamos said. “It did not say that the city was prohibited from doing so. ” Chula Vista officials declined to respond to questions about its cannabis ordinance.

A majority of the City Council could vote at any time to expand the number of permits allowed in its jurisdiction. According to the California Department of Cannabis Control, the state agency that regulates marijuana across the state, Chula Vista has Chula Vista marijuana stores generate impressive sales – more than $40 million last year, or just over $32 a year for every resident of the city,, for example, estimates the cannabis excise tax revenue alone at some $2.8 million, although that is $542,000 less than the $3.3 million taken in last fiscal year.