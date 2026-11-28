Jermyn Street Theatre presents a 5-star radio-on-stage adaptation of It's A Wonderful Life. Griffin Stevens leads an award-winning cast in this festive London production.

A five-star theatrical experience awaits audiences in London as the Jermyn Street Theatre stages a bold, radio-on-stage adaptation of the Frank Capra movie masterpiece, It's A Wonderful Life. Director Jessica Lazar's witty production transforms the historic, wood-paneled venue into a 1940s recording studio, complete with a sound-effects table and a festive Christmas wreath, offering a fresh perspective on the traditional holiday classic.

Studio Setting and Creative Adaptation

The production utilizes Anthony E Palermo's adaptation to conjure the iconic film using only half a dozen actors who triple up to play multiple roles and generate all the necessary audio cues. This minimalist approach requires high skill from the cast, including Lachlan Werner, Iniki Mariano, Stefan Bednarczyk, David Webber, Mary Higgins, and Griffin Stevens, who deliver word-perfect performances while managing the technical demands of live sound creation.

Also read Karolyn Grimes Reflects on James Stewart and It's a Wonderful Life Legacy

Griffin Stevens Plays George Bailey

Griffin Stevens delivers a spot-on portrayal of George Bailey, capturing the character as a decent but frustrated idealist who needs a miracle. The narrative begins in an echoey heaven where a senior angel, played by David Webber reading from a script, instructs eager novice Clarence, portrayed by Stefan Bednarczyk, that George Bailey requires divine intervention to change his fate. Bednarczyk also provides musical accompaniment, bolting to and from the piano across the stage to tinkle up tunes that underscore the emotional beats of the story.

Live Sound Design and Performances

The creative use of live sound effects adds a layer of wit and metaphor to the staging, such as a train setting off to symbolize the escape George failed to make from provincial Bedford Falls. Realistic audio tricks are employed effectively, such as actors talking into mugs to simulate muffled phone voices, while Lachlan Werner provides hilarious versatility by slipping instantly from a finger-tapping typist to a squawking parrot named Jimmy, and finally to Ernie the taxi driver.

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Festive Romance and Character Dynamics

Iniki Mariano plays Mary, George's love of the life, with marvelous charm, leading to a memorable scene where the couple falls in love while dancing the Charleston in a space the size of a handkerchief. The chemistry between Griffin Stevens and Iniki Mariano is central to the production's success, anchoring the story's emotional core as they navigate the joys and challenges of their relationship within the confines of the radio studio set.

Production Details and Run Dates

The Jermyn Street Theatre production of It's A Wonderful Life is a brilliantly imagined and expertly executed show that is both funny and moving, making it an essential choice for holiday entertainment. The run continues until January 3, offering theatre-goers in London the chance to witness this wonderful Christmas show in one of the city's most intimate and historic performance spaces.