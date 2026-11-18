A game 13 years in the making.

is an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.game to date; it’s also the most romantic.

Though the series is well known for its sordid assortment of criminal leads,switches things up by starring a pair of thieves who also happen to fall in love after meeting while stealing a car. It’s still an open-world action game full of chaos and mayhem. But many players will also be attempting to nurture the budding relationship in between heists. The sprawling game is designed to support both audiences..

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You can still play it the old way, you can reject all of this stuff. But for people who do engage, it’s meaningful — you’re earning it, you’re working at it, just like in a normal relationship. ”experience, the development of the game didn’t start with characters or story. It began with a place.

Nelson says that “pretty quickly” the team settled on placing the game in Leonida, theon the PS2. In 2015, a small group of developers from Rockstar headed to Florida to get a sense of the place and set the groundwork for what would go on to become“We just went around to feel it out,” explains Nelson.

“Go to the Everglades, go to the Keys, go to the city, as many places as we can, and start thinking about what aspects of the place we want to incorporate. And then the map team starts building our version of that and talking very loosely and very broadly about what types of people we want to include and what types of places.

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” The team realized they wanted to tell a story that would pull players through the various locations they were creating. And the best way to do that was to have characters who were relatively small-time criminals. They would start near the bottom of the criminal underworld and work their way up, traversing Leonida’s various locations, culminating in the splashy Vice City.

, a couple working together to steal enough money to escape the outlaw life fit both of these ideas perfectly. But it also presented some new challenges.

“Could we make a relationship work? ” Nelson remembers thinking.

“It’d be very different from three characters living separate lives that come together for narrative purposes and then split. These two are going to need to be together all the time and that’s going to be a challenge. It felt really wrong to have these people that are supposedly together only be together when we’re giving you scripted content. ”.

That game was notable in particular for giving players more ways to interact with the world: You could talk to any NPC, sit around a campfire while drinking coffee or playing cards, or grow out your beard for a new look.expands this in ways that are designed to reinforce the relationship aspect of the experience. For instance, not only can you drink coffee, but you can also make a cup and hand it to your partner.

The two can spend time together sitting on the couch watching TV, or go out to a club and dance. There’s even a button dedicated exclusively to making Jason and Lucia hold hands when they’re together. Nelson notes that when the team implemented the hand-holding feature, it was a revelatory moment for showing how the story and gameplay could connect.

“When we got that mechanic in — and it’s not just a toggle, it’s an active thing that you have to commit to and hold — it was a really profound thing,” he says.was a widely praised game, it also received criticism for its slow pace, which was due in large part to all of the small mechanical details. These added animations and button prompts that gave texture to the world but could also lead to a plodding pace.

That would be a much bigger problem in a game like, which is built around action. Nelson says that he can be “freakishly obsessive” about these kinds of details, but he and the team had to learn to let go when realism got in the way of the game itself.

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“Maybe you don’t have to carry around antifreeze in your trunk so that if your engine starts smoking you can top it up,” he says. “Certain things fall by the wayside in developing the game, where it’s like, we don’t need this. But other things, like eating food, it was important for us. You want to feel like you are this person existing in this world to a degree.

That felt like it was additive. I love walking down the street with a beer and a cigarette and switching between the two, feeling like a dude. If it’s additive, and it makes you laugh, we include it. ”is the first game in the series with functioning bedsheets.

In past titles, and in basically every other video game, characters simply lay on top of a bed to go to sleep. That’s because it’s a lot of effort to both animate a character going under the covers as well as rig the sheets so that characters can interact with them in a way that looks and feels natural. The payoff isn’t worth it.

But in the context of, where the characters hide out together in everything from dingy motel rooms to fancy hotels, it made sense to actually build it.

“Because you’re sharing a living space, and you come in and see your partner sleeping at 3AM, it’s weird to see them laying on the top of the bed all the time,” Nelson says. “Nobody does that. It’s a lot of work to rig the covers on all of the different beds and have them both be able to get in and out of it and be able to be under the covers together.

”, one that encourages players to run wild. But they’re also indicative of the approach Rockstar took with this latestand how the studio attempted to make every element work in concert, even if it required a lot of extra work, like the bed covers.

“That’s an example of something that was a lot of work, but it was worthPrivacy Policy . We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google