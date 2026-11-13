Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns After Affairs, Including One With Alleged Chinese Spy

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO after admitting to two affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy, prompting a board investigation and widespread reactions from tech leaders and President Trump.

Jensen Huang has resigned as CEO of Nvidia following revelations of two affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. The resignation came after a swift fall from grace for the billionaire who had grown Nvidia into a $4 trillion giant.

His departure has sparked widespread reactions from tech leaders and political figures. On Wednesday, in his final hours in charge, Huang's bravado had evaporated. He started using phrases like whatever and I dont care, and called himself a piece of s–t, according to Bloomberg. The board was reportedly wary of taking action, but general counsel Tim Teter urged them to make an announcement after Huang confessed.

Also read Nvidia Investigates CEO Jensen Huang After US Intelligence Links Spy Allegations to Megaspeed Chips

Scandal Involving Alice Huang Emerges

The scandal began in late October when the New York Times reported that Huang had been the target of a Chinese spy plot involving Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. Days later, the Financial Times revealed a secret government memo had found the relationship was romantic. On Sunday, Nvidia's board announced an investigation, hiring Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The Information later reported a second affair with Kimberly Powell.

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Huang has hired Paul Weiss, a major law firm. He claimed not to care about what happens to himself, and that his main concern is his wife and not ruining the lives of the multiple women linked to him. Behind closed doors, he assured senior executives that the affair with Alice was his only instance of marital infidelity. Just months ago, business was booming for Nvidia.

The stock hit an all-time high in October and Huang's personal fortune surpassed $200 billion. He had cultivated a close relationship with President Trump and was seen as a celebrity in his native Taiwan. Huang co-founded Nvidia 33 years ago and managed 60 direct reports, often responding to emails immediately. His close hold on the company is part of the reason investors panicked, causing the stock to shed over $450 billion in market value.

Trump and Tech Leaders React

Trump has repeatedly praised Huang, telling Stephen A. Smith that Huang should only step down if Alice was truly a Chinese spy, and that Huang is going through hell and feels most badly about his wife and family. Huang has agreed to speak with House committees before Congress breaks for Thanksgiving. Prominent voices in technology have come out in support of Huang, with some calling the resignation a waste and a sad day for all humanity.

The narrative among those leaders on X is that Huang's resignation was rushed, perhaps an overreaction to salacious news stories. Some others have had a more neutral reaction, commenting on his achievements. One post said: NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!

Another said: Youd think wed have learned from Steve Jobs and Travis Kalanick that one does not just simply replace the founder... A sad day for NVIDIA, developers, America, and all humanity. Jensen founded and ran one of the few companies to reach a massive scale while driving massive continued innovation and ubiquity. The dude truly is the visionary driver of the future of tech from the gaming GPU era to CUDA to AI supercomputers.

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Founders Defend Jensen Huang

Founder advice: If you dont have a coup attempt every few years, youre not hiring strong enough leaders. NVIDIA would be wrong to fire Jensen. His marital indiscretions are between him, his wife, and a reprimand from the board. Have some proportionality.

Clément Delangue, co-founder and CEO of Hugging Face, which Nvidia recently acquired for almost $13 billion, said: It's a really sad day! But I want to make one thing clear: we'll keep fighting for open-source AI, harder than ever. This is too important to slow down now. Let's go!

Steinberger said: You built a small startup into America's most valuable company, with relentless improvement. Your grit and perseverance should always be remembered. Your personal generosity with time and advice to founders like me has secured a bright future for America and AI. One user tagged Tim Cook and told him to Keep the seat warm for Huang while the investigation is sorted out and saying that America needs you Mr. Cook.

Last night, he also said: Im in shock frankly at all of this, including the mass hysteria around it. I love America, and I think NVIDIA letting Jensen go is terrible for America. I stand with Jensen.