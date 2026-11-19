Researchers identified a blood protein that could detect the degenerative brain disease, which now can only be diagnosed after death.

Researchers identified a blood protein that could detect the degenerative brain disease that now can be diagnosed only after death. A team led by Boston University and Banner Health, a non-profit health care system headquartered in Phoenix, identified a particular blood protein as an accurate way to detect CTE, which currently can be diagnosed only after death by an autopsy,“It’s a game-changer,” said Michael Alosco, a co-senior author of the study and co-director of clinical research at the.

“Because if this study holds up with future research, if we validate it, then you’re talking about a biomarker that can help us to detect it during life. ”It involved 21 former football players who had had their blood drawn at the CTE Center while they were alive and who donated their brains to the center after their death. They were enrolled in various Boston University research projects between 2008 and October 2026.

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The results suggest that a protein in their blood called endogenously cleaved microtubule-binding region tau, or eMTBR-tau, could be a plausible way to detect CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

“We’re in the discovery phase,” Alosco told NBC in an interview. “We have a lot more work to do, but this study clearly showed quite a strong signal for this blood test in terms of detecting CTE neuropathology at death. ” As flag football grows in popularity among kids, parents share how concerns about CTE and long-term brain injuries impact their decisions about which type of football to choose.

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Finding a biomarker would allow trials of treatments for the disease, he said. Doctors and others would know who to enroll in a trial and would be able to monitor a drug’s effectiveness. The blood test would be used with other diagnostic methods to confirm a diagnosis of CTE. , who played football and basketball at Utah State University.

Edwards later played in the Canadian Football League, Continental Football League and tried out for the “I am so excited that my dad’s final contribution to the world can potentially help millions,” his son, Rogue Edwards, said.

“He always tried to help others, and I am so thankful for the work the BU team has been able to do to bring this to the forefront, and help people moving forward. ” His father, who stayed active throughout his life and at one point owned a health club in Modesto, California, gradually became forgetful, repeated stories, got lost and was diagnosed with dementia.

In the last year of his life, he was enrolled in the study at the CTE Center and an autopsy later showed he had advanced CTE, Rogue Edwards said. When Rogue Edwards learned of the results, he said,"I was so overjoyed. It's everything my dad wanted. For him to be part of that, to contribute to that, is so special.

" Researchers have been making headlines as they try to determine how many NFL players have CTE, which is associated with repeated blows to the head and for which there is no cure. It is progressive and linked to memory loss, judgment and other behavior changes, particularly in its later stages.

Among some of the notable cases have been linebacker Junior Seau and tight end Aaron Hernandez, both of whom died by suicide, Hernandez while in prison for murder.published in August examined the brains of former NFL players who died from 2016 to 2021. It found that at least one in four players had the disease. published in October, researchers aimed for a better estimate of the prevalence of CTE among all deceased players, not just those who had donated their brains.

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They concluded that an estimated three out of four players who died from 2008 and 2023 most likely had CTE, the highest estimate so far. Autopsies done for the study released Thursday showed that 18 of the former players studied had CTE, 16 of them at a high stage, while three of the former players had no CTE. CTE is divided into four stages, with the fourth the most severe and associated with symptoms involving thinking and memory.

Researchers looked for the eMTBR-tau in their blood to make the determination. It's a biomarker of the tangles of tau that also are known to form in Alzheimer’s disease. The concentrations of eMTBR-tau were significantly higher in participants who had high-stage CTE, compared to those with low-stage CTE or no CTE. , or biomarker, is an indicator that can be measured objectively to determine a condition and monitor what is happening in the body.

It can serve as an early warning about your health. Of the 21 former football players included in the study, 12 had played professionally, seven played in college, and two played at the high school level. Eleven of the 12 professional players had high-stage CTE, as did four of the seven college players and one of the two high school players.

High-stage CTE is most commonly found in older people, though it has been diagnosed in athletes who died in their early 20s. The median age at death for participants who had CTE was 73, while the median age at death for those without was 51 years. Going forward, larger studies will be necessary to confirm the accuracy of the findings, Alosco said. More studies also will be needed to determine potential treatments.

Medical Director for the NFL Players Association Dr. Thom A. Mayer has worked with thousands of athletes over his career– and raised three boys of his own. Here’s what he says about weighing the risks of youth sports with traumatic brain injury. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at