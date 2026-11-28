I didn't think we could possibly get any dumber. I was wrong.

I'm an Editorial Director at BuzzFeed who covers the internet’s funniest photos and jokes, weird human history, movie facts, and more.plays an average man who wakes up in a future where society has become catastrophically stupid?

Well, I'm afraid to say the future in the movie looks a whole lot like the one we're hurtling toward at breakneck speed. First, this city tried to let its citizens rename an elementary school...and it 100% feels like a scene out ofAnd whoever wrote this bonkers obituary thought it'd be appropriate to mention the deceased's belief in conspiracy theories, the greatness of Also dumb?

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The people at Apple who actually changed the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America after Trump re-named it... ...and the Florida officials who put up this sign after Trump renamed the Gulf of America are just as oxygen-deprived: There are so many reasons this dude's racist decal is stupid. Why would Asian carmakers use chopsticks? Wouldn't that imply we make our trucks with forks?