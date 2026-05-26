It only takes 30 minutes to be a good mom : It's Been a Minute

How much time should moms spend with their kids? What if it's quality over quantity?CEO and co-founder Emma Grede set social media on fire when she described herself as a “max three-hour mum” and said that she would rather focus on creating “high-impact, core memories” with her children.

“max three-hour mum” and said that she would rather focus on creating “high-impact, core memories” with her children. The founding partner of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS also said that remote work is ‘career suicide’ for women.

The idea that a working mother - even a CEO mom - would spend so little time with her kids was outrageous to some…but isn’t that the reality for most parents? , journalist and author, to unpack the 'controversial' notion of a mother not wanting to spend all her time with her kids.iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-5829928/nx-s1-mx-5829928-1" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">“max three-hour mum” and said that she would rather focus on creating “high-impact, core memories” with her children.

The founding partner of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS also said that remote work is ‘career suicide’ for women. The idea that a working mother - even a CEO mom - would spend so little time with her kids was outrageous to some…but isn’t that the reality for most parents? , journalist and author, to unpack the 'controversial' notion of a mother not wanting to spend all her time with her kids. This episode was produced by Alexis Williams.

The video was edited by Pablo Valdivia. It was edited by Nick Michael. Our Executive Producer is Barton Girdwood. Our VP of Programming is Yolanda Sangweni.





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