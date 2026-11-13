IT Manager Overcomes Alcohol Dependency With Sober Coaching

Leisel, a successful IT manager from Ipswich, overcame severe alcohol dependency using Just The Tonic Coaching. She reduced consumption without quitting entirely, finding relief and control.

Leisel, a highly successful IT manager from Ipswich in Suffolk, has successfully addressed her severe alcohol dependency through an online coaching programme called Just The Tonic Coaching. The journey toward recovery began with a terrifying health scare involving blood in her vomit, yet it was only after she accidentally consumed an entire box of wine that she acknowledged the extent of her problem. Despite decades of heavy drinking, she initially resisted seeking help due to deep-seated shame and fear of judgment.

Health Scare Signals Hidden Addiction

The first clear warning sign occurred two years prior, when Leisel, then aged 53, woke at 2am with bile rising in her throat. After vomiting stomach acid mixed with bright red blood into the bathroom, she experienced a moment of alarm but quickly dismissed it as a consequence of drinking at least a bottle of wine every night. On nights out with her friends, she would consume as many as three bottles, a habit she had normalized over decades. She never consulted her GP or her near-teetotal husband, Clive, choosing instead to mask her anxiety with more alcohol.

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Instead of seeking medical advice, she rationalized the bleeding as an inevitable part of her drinking routine. The shame prevented her from discussing the issue with anyone, including her husband, who was deeply confused by her behavior. She believed that open conversation would lead to cross-examination about her intake rather than supportive care, so she kept her struggles hidden behind closed doors. This denial allowed her dependency to grow significantly over time without intervention.

Turning Point and Coaching Intervention

The turning point arrived on a Monday morning in April of this year when Leisel woke up having finished an entire box of wine, containing the equivalent of four bottles. She had recently switched from bottles to cardboard boxes to make it easier to hide the volume she was consuming, as cardboard does not clink during recycling collection. This occurred after relatives had visited for Sunday lunch in her Suffolk home, and although she had poured one glass for a guest, she had drunk the rest herself. The physical nausea and pounding headache forced her to confront reality, leading her to sob into her pillow and admit she had crossed a new line.

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Despite this realization, she still avoided telling Clive until she found a solution. Terrified of having to quit alcohol completely and fearing she would lose her ability to unwind and celebrate, she searched online for ways to reduce consumption. A Google search led her to an article about a professional woman who overcame dependency through Just The Tonic Coaching. She found the programme appealing because it focused on gaining control rather than demanding total abstinence, which felt like a manageable and less frightening first step.

Programme Structure and Professional Support

Just The Tonic Coaching, run by former corporate high-flyer Sandra Parker, offers one-to-one and group sessions delivered online. The programme is designed for professionals, including barristers and doctors, who have developed psychological dependencies on alcohol rather than physical ones. Members learn about the impact of alcohol on the body and brain, as well as how to address subconscious beliefs that drive drinking habits. Although the programme was not cheap, Leisel viewed it as a necessary investment compared to the ongoing cost of her wine habit.

Through the coaching, Leisel was able to understand her triggers and develop new coping mechanisms. Sandra Parker guided her through the process, helping her realize that much of her drinking was habitual rather than driven by a deep physical craving. The support from both the coaches and other members in similar situations proved invaluable, providing a safe space to discuss struggles without judgment. This professional guidance helped her reframe her relationship with alcohol from one of compulsion to one of conscious choice.

Achieving Control and Reduced Consumption

After a few weeks into the three-month programme, Leisel had significantly reduced her intake to a couple of glasses a day and incorporated two alcohol-free days each week. Sandra Parker introduced a 30-day sober challenge around the eight-week mark, a step Leisel admitted she would have avoided if she had known about it initially. By then, however, she had built enough confidence and understanding to tackle the challenge successfully. She replaced her usual 6pm drink with dancing to music or running a bath with a book.

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Leisel noticed that the urge to drink typically passed after engaging in these alternative activities, confirming Sandra's assertion that much of her behavior was associated with specific times of day. This was a revelation, as she had not had that level of control in 40 years, having developed a taste for red wine at age 15 while working in a local pub run by Italians. The experience demonstrated that her dependency was largely psychological and habitual, and that with the right tools, she could manage her consumption effectively.

Ongoing Recovery and Future Outlook

The coaching programme has provided Leisel with the tools to maintain her new relationship with alcohol without returning to her previous levels of consumption. She continues to work with Sandra Parker and the community of Just The Tonic Coaching to reinforce her progress. Her story highlights the prevalence of alcohol dependency among successful professionals who may not identify with the traditional label of alcoholic. By focusing on control rather than abstinence, she has been able to improve her health and well-being while preserving her social life and career.