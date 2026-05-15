IT manager fails in sexism suit against bosses for denying flexible working arrangements

Paul Macdonald, an IT manager at an international computer firm, claimed he was discriminated against when his bosses wouldn't grant him flexible working arrangements to help his wife with childcare. However, an employment tribunal has dismissed his case after finding that his requests were denied due to the detrimental impact on quality working from home would have.

An IT manager has failed in his attempt to sue his bosses for sexism after he was told he couldn't work from home to help his wife look after their twins in case she had a 'rough day'.

Paul Macdonald claimed he was discriminated against because bosses at an international computer firm wouldn't grant him flexible working arrangements so he could help his wife with childcare. He argued that home-working would let him 'help out' his wife by looking after their twins 'for five minutes during coffee breaks' and that being ordered to work in an office meant he couldn't help with the school run or get home in case there was an emergency.

Mr Macdonald, from Glasgow, Scotland, eventually stopped showing up to work in Edinburgh, even though his job was in 'high priority' crisis management, it was heard. Now an employment tribunal in the Scottish capital has dismissed his case after it was found that his requests were denied because of the 'detrimental impact on quality' working from home would have





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IT Manager Flexible Working Arrangements Discrimination Home-Working Childcare High Priority Crisis Management Employment Tribunal Scottish Capital Detrimental Impact On Quality Working From Home

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IT manager fails in sexism suit against bosses for denying flexible working arrangementsPaul Macdonald, an IT manager at an international computer firm, claimed he was discriminated against when his bosses wouldn't grant him flexible working arrangements to help his wife with childcare. However, an employment tribunal has dismissed his case after finding that his requests were denied due to the detrimental impact on quality working from home would have.

Read more »