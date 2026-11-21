The Alzheimer’s Resource Alaska Forget-me-not Chorus held its annual fall concert Friday afternoon at the Anchorage Senior Activity Center.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The Alzheimer’s Resource Alaska Forget-me-not Chorus held its annual fall concert Friday afternoon at the Anchorage Senior Activity Center. The chorus, made up of around 60 people, includes individuals either affected by cognitive impairment or serving as supporters.

“Many times you can’t tell who the person is with the cognitive impairment,” said Lisa Sauder, CEO of Alzheimer’s Resource Alaska. “Everybody is just engaged and singing and joyful and happy. “It truly brings out a part of the brain that people many other times can’t use. ” Music is a universal language that those affected by cognitive disorders, like dementia and Alzheimer’s, can share with each other and their loved ones.

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According to Alzheimer’s Resource Alaska, music is activated by a different part of the brain that the disorder does not impact.

“There’s a lot of research that’s been done, but it’s something about evoking memory and activating a different part of the brain,” Sauder explained, ”and it just brings them back to a better time and place, and it allows their loved ones and their caregivers and everyone around them to see that, and to see that peace and that joy on their face and in their demeanor. ” It’s a light that Sauder has seen in her own mother, who had vascular dementia.

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“I could put on big band music, which she loved, and she would sing along and know every song and just light up,” Sauder said. “I wish that she would have been alive to participate in something like this. ” She is not alone. Three years ago, Donald Barnes’ wife Mary was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Over the past year and a half, he said it has progressed fast. She joined the chorus a year ago.

“It really is a pleasure because ... she can’t remember somebody she met 20 minutes ago, but she can sing songs. Many a time, we’ve listened to Alexa on and music until 2 and 3 o’clock in the morning,” Barnes said.

“She can sing 90% of the songs. So that part comes back. That part of her brain works just great. It’s the other parts we struggle with.

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” The program also acts as a support system for people impacted. It breaks down isolation and allows people to connect with others who share a similar story.

“You know, your memory isn’t certain. My memory isn’t certain,” said Bobbi Sierer, a singer with the group. ”And sometimes just singing things, just doing things that are for certain that you do remember, is fun. It’s stable.

“It just lifts me up and makes me feel joyful. It just makes me feel on solid ground. ” Friday’s performance was the group’s final performance of the year. The next performance will happen next spring. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com