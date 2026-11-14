‘It just gives us a new hope’: Bush Airport passengers react as nationwide ground stop lifted

A wave of relief swept through Bush Intercontinental Airport after a nationwide ground stop was lifted, but many passengers are still scrambling as they wait for their flights to be rescheduled.

A wave of relief swept through Bush Intercontinental Airport after a nationwide ground stop was lifted, but many passengers are still scrambling as they wait for their flights to be rescheduled.

For Briana Munoz, the timing of the lift could not have been better. She was heading to Orlando for her 21st birthday, with big plans at the parks.

Also read FAA ground stop ordered nationwide, including major NYC-area airports

“We’re going to Disney World, we’re going to drink around the world at Epcot. So excited for that,” Munoz said. RELATED: FAA lifts nationwide ground stop after telecommunications issue disrupts air travel across country News that the ground stop was lifted brought immediate relief.

“Now that this was lifted, it just gives us a new hope,” she said. Not everyone was so lucky. Tawnya Brock was already on a plane, ready to fly home to Tennessee, when the ground stop was announced.

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“We just had a 10 or 15 minute delay and we were ready to take off and they delayed again. Then finally they came on and told us they were going to have to deplane, that there were issues. So here we are,” Brock said. Several planes were seen backed up on the taxiway, stalled and waiting.

Passengers at the gates began asking questions and looking for answers on their phones. Hasan Stephens said the timing of the outage raised eyebrows among fellow travelers. RELATED: United Airlines issuing travel waivers for customers impacted by nationwide ground stop “When they said that this had never happened before, people started researching and looking it up.

This is a little odd, and not to be a conspiracy theorist, but we had the Microsoft outage yesterday, and then we have this outage where everyone’s wondering what’s going on,” Stephens said. Some frustrated passengers tried to find alternative ways to reach their destinations. Ryan Pate looked into renting a car to drive to Orlando, but ran into another roadblock.

“Once we arrived at the rental car center, they were all out of cars or had cars available at very expensive prices,” Pate said. Others chose to stay in Houston and wait it out. Stephens said he was eager to get home to his family.

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“I was ready to go back to see my little baby girl, but unfortunately I have to stay another night,” he said. Now that the ground stop has been lifted, the big question for passengers is when their flights will be rescheduled. Travelers are encouraged to check directly with their airline and www.fly2houston.com for security wait times.