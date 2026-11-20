Rep. Jamie Raskin warns Trump administration officials to preserve government records, citing evidence of widespread destruction and deleted messages.

‘It Is a Felony’: Raskin Says Trump Officials Engaged in ‘Widespread Destruction’ of Government Records Rep. Jamie Raskin reminded officials that they are "legally required to preserve all records related to its official functions, policies, decisions, and procedures, and to safeguard such records against destruction.

"sent to federal law enforcement agencies, Raskin reminded officials that they are "legally required to preserve all records related to its official functions, policies, decisions, and procedures, and to safeguard such records against destruction.

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" Raskin, who is in line to become chair of the House Judiciary Committee next year when Democrats take control of Congress, emphasized this mandate "extends to communications made through non-government messaging applications, including but not limited to: Discord, Facebook Messenger, Instagram Direct Messages, LinkedIn, Signal, Snapchat, Telegram, Truth Social, WeChat, WhatsApp, and X reminded officials that they are "legally required to preserve all records related to its official functions, policies, decisions, and procedures, and to safeguard such records against destruction.

" Raskin, who is in line to become chair of the House Judiciary Committee next year when Democrats take control of Congress, emphasized this mandate "extends to communications made through non-government messaging applications, including but not limited to: Discord, Facebook Messenger, Instagram Direct Messages, LinkedIn, Signal, Snapchat, Telegram, Truth Social, WeChat, WhatsApp, and X reminded officials that they are "legally required to preserve all records related to its official functions, policies, decisions, and procedures, and to safeguard such records against destruction.

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" Raskin, who is in line to become chair of the House Judiciary Committee next year when Democrats take control of Congress, emphasized this mandate "extends to communications made through non-government messaging applications, including but not limited to: Discord, Facebook Messenger, Instagram Direct Messages, LinkedIn, Signal, Snapchat, Telegram, Truth Social, WeChat, WhatsApp, and X (formerly The Maryland Democrat then accused members of the Trump adminstration of engaging in "widespread destruction, mutilation, and concealment of government records, seemingly with the express purpose of circumventing federal record preservation laws. " "This attempt to evade transparency," Raskin added, "extends to the highest levels of federal agencies, including top-ranking law enforcement officials.

"and FBI officials are openly flouting federal law when it comes to the preservation of official government records," Raskin wrote. "It is a felony to unlawfully conceal, remove, alter, or destroy federal records, as Mr. Ramer appears to have done here. "Incoming House Oversight Chair Has Two Words for 'Trump Crime Family' and Their Allies: 'Lawyer Up' ›The 1% own and operate the corporate media.

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