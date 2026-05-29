'It hurts': Austin ISD families look to keep communities alive as 10 campuses close

The last day of school at Austin ISD marked a bittersweet goodbye for families at 10 campuses set to close ahead of next school year.Trustees voted in November

A staff member poses for a photo outside of Sunset Valley Elementary School on its final day. It is one of ten Austin ISD campuses closing ahead of next school year.

The last day of school at Austin ISD marked a bittersweet goodbye for families at 10 campuses set to close ahead of the next school year. At Widén Elementary School in southeast Austin, parents like Patrick Perez, Sally Carter, and Jason Rodriguez volunteered their time Thursday to make the school's final day a memorable one. The three joined forces with other Widén parents in an effort to keep the campus open, putting pressure on district leaders.

"Our side of town, it is more marginalized. It is more low-income so economically, which goes back so far, and we’re still feeling those ripples," he said. He asked why state funding has not been activated as schools like Widén shut their doors.

"The funding is there, that’s the sad part. There’s money. The property taxes that we pay, that money is there.

" Across the city, similar scenes played out as teachers packed up classrooms and students took in their last moments on campuses they’ve called home. At Sunset Valley Elementary School, another school set to close this summer, students described what they would miss most as community members gathered for an after-school celebration.

“I'm going to a new school, but I have to say goodbye to a lot of people,” said another. Families voiced frustration about what comes next for Austin ISD schools and communities, calling for accountability from state and local decision-makers.

"We’re gonna keep going because our kids are the reason, and they’re the priority. Even if the government fails them, even if the AISD fails, we won’t fail. We’re gonna keep working until they have the education they deserve in the places they deserve with the friends they deserve," Carter said of the community at Widén. Laura Cummins, a Sunset Valley parent, described the mixed emotions at the end of the school year.

“It's a great school, a really great community, so there's a lot of gratitude. They did so much in the last few months to celebrate the end,” she said, before her first grader asked, “Are you laughing or crying? ”Tom Brady opens new CardVault collectibles store in downtown Austin NFL legend Tom Brady celebrated the grand opening of his collectibles business’s newest location in downtown Austin on Wednesday.

A documented Bloods gang member on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list was captured in Austin last week following a brief vehicle pursuit along MoPac, the Texas DeparA woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart in Seguin, according to police. Seguin policA Buda man was arrested Wednesday after a Fayette County sheriff's deputy discovered hundreds of THC vape pens during a traffic stop on Highway 71.

A deputy stopA 17-year-old led a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on a chase near Manor Thursday before crashing into another vehicle, seriously injuring the other





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