As November 22 approaches, Natasha Jackson is preparing to mark one year since her son Matthew was killed. She said the grief of losing him to gun violence remains overwhelming.

As November 22 approaches, Natasha Jackson is preparing to mark one year since her son Matthew was killed. She said the grief of losing him to gun violence remains overwhelming.

“I don’t think there is a dialect in any language that can explain the pain that I wake up with every day that my son isn’t here,” Natasha Jackson said. Matthew Jackson was 18 and working at a Burger King when he was shot and killed. Investigators said he was trying to break up a fight near the drive-thru window. Dawud Burritt has pleaded guilty in the shooting .

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Natasha Jackson said that even after a major development in the case, she still instinctively wanted to call her son.

“Once I got guilty verdict, my mind was like, ‘Okay, let me call my son and let him know where we are,’” she said. “And then in an instant, I’m like, ‘I can’t call my son because he’s not here, and he is the reason I’m fighting. ’” Matthew was a senior at Riverside High School and planned to join the Marines after graduation. His mother said she still struggles with the milestones he never got to experience.

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“He was the mama’s boy. He was my number one supporter, he was my right-hand man, my workout partner. He was the baby,” she said.

“Not being able to see him graduate high school, finish boot camp, get stationed at his first Marine station—it haunts me every day. ” His friends continue to grieve, too. Aneliz Sojorios said she thinks about him every day and could not imagine high school without him.

“He was such an amazing person,” she said. In the year since his death, Natasha Jackson has started the Matthew’s Legacy of Light Foundation and accepted her son’s high school diploma in his honor. She said she wants Burrit to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

“Absolutely,” she said when asked if she wanted a life sentence. “A life for a life. ”