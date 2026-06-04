It Girls Know the Right Color Trend Can Make an Unexpected Knit Last All Summer

Gigi Hadid is living proof.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsHadid and I are both in a buttery mood this week—but no, we're not melting. On June 3, the model arrived at Or'esh Mediterranean Restaurant in a long-sleeve some might save for chillier forecasts.

She sourced her own knitwear label,"for warmer days.

" Everything shoppers love about the well-reviewed style—including the V-neck shawl collar and hidden hook-and-eye closure—returned, except in a super lightweight, ribbed pattern. The blend also makes the Rib Stealth Cardigan a bit more wallet-friendly at $295. Hadid could've completed the matching yellow set with the $495 Rib Everywear Pant, but instead, she chose the 100-percent cashmere option. Guest In Residence says the elasticized, straight-leg bottoms are one of the founder's"go-to pieces.

" So much so, she's worn them for the past four summers straight. Hadid owns the Everywear Pant in navy blue, black, gray, and even butter yellow. It seems the beige"Sandstone" shade is the newest addition to Hadid's collection. Hadid's Guest In Residence catalog argues otherwise.

The hue spreads from sweaters to polos and button-downs. Even her non-Guest In Residence pieces endorse butter's comeback, including the Self-Portrait mini dress she wore to aContact me with news and offers from other Future brandswhere she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head . Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why.

When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat.





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