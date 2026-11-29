'It Gets Worse' Star Leo Reich On Pitching Andrew Scott
After his steamy 'It Gets Worse' scene with Andrew Scott recently went viral, Leo Reich revealed there was more raunch left on the cutting room floor.
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“I did write it with him in mind, but also I never thought that he would do it because it’s such an insanely intense thing to do,” he told, so I think was just really busy, so I didn’t get a reply to the message. I just sent him a message with the scene going, ‘I thought of you while I was writing this’ — just so bizarre.
I think I just lost perspective about what actually was the contents of any of the show. ”‘Elsinore’ Writer Thinks Late Gay Actor Ian Charleson Would Be “Delighted But Embarrassed” To Have A Biopic About Him — Toronto Studio Reich continued, “And then I didn’t get a reply for a week and a half maybe, and during that time really, really convinced myself that he was going to get a restraining order against me and that I’d burned quite a significant bridge and that I’d be reported to the police in some kind of major or minor way.
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