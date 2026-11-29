After his steamy 'It Gets Worse' scene with Andrew Scott recently went viral, Leo Reich revealed there was more raunch left on the cutting room floor.

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“I did write it with him in mind, but also I never thought that he would do it because it’s such an insanely intense thing to do,” he told, so I think was just really busy, so I didn’t get a reply to the message. I just sent him a message with the scene going, ‘I thought of you while I was writing this’ — just so bizarre.

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I think I just lost perspective about what actually was the contents of any of the show. ”‘Elsinore’ Writer Thinks Late Gay Actor Ian Charleson Would Be “Delighted But Embarrassed” To Have A Biopic About Him — Toronto Studio Reich continued, “And then I didn’t get a reply for a week and a half maybe, and during that time really, really convinced myself that he was going to get a restraining order against me and that I’d burned quite a significant bridge and that I’d be reported to the police in some kind of major or minor way.