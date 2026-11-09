It Gets Worse Series Review Gen Z Cynicism Leo Reich

Review of It Gets Worse, a British-Canadian sitcom by Leo Reich and A24. Explores Gen Z's bleak outlook on adulthood, housing crises, and toxic friendships in London.

It Gets Worse stands as a cynical, sex-fueled sitcom that captures the profound messiness and self-aware hopelessness of being young in the modern world. Written by and starring Leo Reich as the protagonist Ethan, this British-Canadian collaboration is produced by A24 for broadcast on Channel 4 and Crave. The series serves as a darker, less optimistic counterpart to Lena Dunham's Girls, focusing on the struggles of three friends navigating their twenties in London.

Core Plot And Housing Crisis

The narrative begins one year after Ethan, Abi (played by Emily Fairn), and Sam (played by Olive Gray) moved to London. Their landlord informs them that they must leave their first house share due to a new contract. With housing arrangements becoming precarious, the trio faces the immediate threat of homelessness while their personal lives deteriorate. This housing crisis acts as the primary trigger for their subsequent drift apart and descent into toxic relationships.

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The friends eventually return to living together, but their attempts to stabilize their lives are thwarted by increasingly questionable situations. They face a relentless series of humiliations that challenge their self-worth and mental stability. The title of the show reflects the grim reality that their circumstances do not improve, but instead continue to decline in quality and emotional well-being.

Gen Z Cynicism Versus Millennial Optimism

Millennial Optimism defined the era of Girls, which aired on HBO in 2012 and hailed Lena Dunham as the main millennial commentator. Her work was praised for accurately depicting young women navigating the transition to adulthood with a sense of possibility. It Gets Worse feels like a passing of the baton, mentoring the next generation to create a commentary that is entirely their own but devoid of that earlier hope.

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Leo Reich's project presents a worldview that is far bleaker than the generation that came before. The series explores the difficulty of making friends as a young adult when relationships are built on sex, partying, and proximity rather than genuine connection. It highlights the emptiness that follows the burst bubble of university, where freedom replaces control and individuals become at the mercy of their circumstances.

Ethan, Abi, and Sam's storylines are permeated by depression and a sense of dread characteristic of Gen Z. They struggle to recognize their own value or understand what might genuinely make them happy. The narrative essentially waits for them to realize that they hold control over their futures, rather than continuing to let external people and situations dictate their every move.

Writer Style And Cultural References

Reich's scripts are wonderfully wry, rarely straying from controversial topics while relishing the opportunity to shock the audience. The cynicism in the writing feels entirely in keeping with the way Gen Z communicates today. It is self-aware, picking up on generational stereotypes and amplifying them for comedic effect. This approach makes the viewer feel sorry for the characters at the center of these narratives.

The show captures the anti-perfectionist, messy, and occasionally gross vibe of its target demographic with precision. It is littered with specific cultural references that anchor it in the current moment. These include mentions of MUBI, Monzo, Hinge, ChatGPT, negroni sbagliatos, and turmeric shots. Such details reinforce the authenticity of the characters' environment and social context.

A cameo from Amelia Dimoldenberg, known for Chicken Shop Date, appears as Emily. This character was engaged to overseas royalty and owned a Tesla. These elements serve as defining signals of success within the show's universe, contrasting sharply with the protagonists' current struggles. The inclusion of these markers highlights the societal pressure to achieve specific material and social benchmarks.

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Narrator Role And Character Development

One of the more unusual elements of the series is its narrator, novelist Zadie Smith. She reads the poetic yet abstract writings of Olive Gray's character, Sam, throughout the episodes. Viewers are initially encouraged to keep up with the metaphors and abstractions in these monologues. There is a hope that somewhere within them lies a poignant emotional explanation for the friends' behaviors.

However, these abstract writings gradually fade into obscurity as the series progresses. The audience realizes that they are not providing clear answers or logical explanations for the characters' actions. Ethan later confirms that the details included in Sam's writing are not factual. They are fabricated attempts to reconcile their friendship in the finale of the series.

Throughout the duration of the show, the three friends drift away from the personalities that originally made them click. It Gets Worse posits that the people you were at university, when you first met, were perhaps the real versions of yourselves. The world outside that youthful bubble, along with its responsibilities and fears, changes individuals over time.

The narrative suggests that the answer to this disconnection is to find your way back to those earlier selves. This is presented as a rather romantic notion, but one that deserves scrutiny. The show leaves viewers to consider whether reclaiming a past identity is possible or merely a comforting illusion in the face of ongoing hardship.