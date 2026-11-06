It Gets Worse Premieres on Paramount+ With Strong Critical Acclaim

Leo Reich's new sitcom It Gets Worse debuts on Paramount+ with a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score, offering a sharp look at millennial struggles.

The new Paramount+ comedy series It Gets Worse has officially arrived on the streaming platform, marking a significant debut for the service's comedy portfolio. The show launched in the United States on November 6, 2026, following its initial premiere on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom and Crave in Canada on October 22, 2026. This strategic rollout ensures that the British-Canadian sitcom reaches a global audience while maintaining its original broadcast timeline.

Upon its release, the series has garnered a highly impressive 90 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. This score is based on ten initial reviews, indicating a strong positive reception from professional critics who have analyzed the show's content. While the audience score remains unavailable due to a lack of user ratings, the critical consensus suggests that the series has made an immediate impact on viewers and industry observers alike.

Also read ‘It Gets Worse’ Review: Paramount+’s Hilariously Observed, Affectionately Drawn Comedy About the Agony and Ecstasy of Early Adulthood

Series Premise and Narrative Structure

Created, written by, and starring Leo Reich, the sitcom follows the lives of three college best friends portrayed by Emily Fairn and Olive Gray, among others. The narrative centers on the trio as they face eviction in London, a crisis that forces them to separate and navigate life across different parts of the city. Their journey is defined by messy romances, complicated friendship dynamics, and the chaotic headaches of transitioning into adulthood.

The backdrop for these personal struggles is a world that appears to be falling apart, adding a layer of generational humor to the story. Critics have noted that the series is genuinely funny, crude, and sharp-edged, delivering numerous outrageous moments that keep the tone engaging. The generational perspective gives the show a distinct personality, even as it tackles serious themes of fading youth and drifting relationships.

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Critical Reception and Cast Dynamics

Reviews highlight the talented cast and the show's ability to balance humor with emotional depth. While some reviewers found the character development and celebrity cameos to be underwhelming, the overall consensus is that It Gets Worse leaves a strong impression. The series explores the messy transition into adulthood with a wit that resonates with critics who appreciate its candid approach to modern life challenges.

The production features a notable ensemble of recurring and guest stars, including Gary Beadle, Simon Haines, and Lena Dunham. Other appearances come from Andrew Scott, Sean Delaney, Dane Williams, India Mullen, and Safia Oakley-Green. High-profile guests such as John Tothill, Arian Nik, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Blake Harrison, and Nicole Sadie Sawyerr also contribute to the series, adding depth to the narrative.

Production Background and Global Distribution

Produced by A24, the series represents a collaborative effort between major entertainment entities to bring high-quality content to streaming audiences. It was released in the United Kingdom on Channel 4 and in Canada on Crave before arriving on Paramount+ as a Showtime original in the United States. The streamer has also acquired the series for distribution in Latin America, Brazil, and Italy, expanding its reach significantly.

Paramount+ has historically relied heavily on Taylor Sheridan's crime dramas, including Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Lioness, and Landman, to build its reputation. With the addition of shows like Yellowjackets and Dexter: Resurrection, the service has diversified its lineup. The arrival of It Gets Worse addresses the need for more comedy content, potentially shifting the platform's genre balance.

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Future Outlook for the Streaming Platform

The debut of It Gets Worse signals a potential shift in Paramount+'s strategy regarding comedy series. The show's success on Rotten Tomatoes suggests that audiences may be receptive to more varied content beyond the network's usual action and thriller offerings. As more reviews are published and user ratings accumulate, the score may evolve, but the initial critical praise is a strong indicator of quality.

The series continues to attract attention from viewers interested in contemporary comedies that address real-world issues. With narrator Zadie Smith lending her voice to the project and directors like Mounia Akl shaping the visual style, the production maintains a high standard of storytelling. Fans of the genre can expect a nuanced exploration of friendship and adulthood that challenges conventional sitcom tropes.