It Follows 2: DCU Star Tom Rhys Harries Cast as Clayface in Horror Sequel

The sequel to the acclaimed 2015 horror film It Follows has added Tom Rhys Harries, known from the DC Universe, as Clayface, with Housseinnat Ackie also joining the cast. The film, set ten years after the original, promises a grander story while staying true to the original's tone. Maika Monroe returns, and production has begun under director James Watkins and writers Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini.

The upcoming sequel to the 2015 horror film It Follows has expanded its cast with a notable actor from the DC Universe. The film, tentatively titled They Follow or It Follows 2 , is a psychological horror sequel that has been highly anticipated by fans for nearly a decade.

The project is being helmed by director James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini. In a significant casting announcement, Tom Rhys Harries has been revealed to be playing the character of Clayface, a well-known adversary of Batman from DC Comics.

Additionally, actress Housseinnat 'Huss' Ackie, recognized for her roles in The End of the F***ing World and Master of None, is also confirmed to be part of the cast. Her previous credits include Lady Macbeth, Mickey 17, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Blink Twice, and Sorry, Babe. Specific details regarding Ackie's role in the sequel are currently being kept under wraps.

Earlier this year, Maika Monroe, the star of the first film, offered a cryptic teaser about the plot, stating, "It's not at all what I expected, where you would find Jay, which I thought was really interesting," and adding, "I was like, 'Whoa! Cool,' which I think the audience will probably have a similar reaction. I know this might sound cliché, but it's staying true to the original where we're bringing back all the same team . .

. The story is very much still in that space, but it's just grander and, yeah, I'm really, really excited for it.

" The narrative of It Follows 2 is set ten years after the events of the first installment. Production has officially begun, following the immense success of the original. The 2015 film, produced on a modest budget of $2 million, went on to gross over $23 million worldwide, establishing itself as a major indie horror hit and a modern classic in the genre. The sequel aims to recapture the eerie, atmospheric tension of its predecessor while expanding on its lore.

The involvement of acclaimed writer Mike Flanagan, known for his work on horror projects like The Haunting of Hill House, has generated significant buzz. The casting of Tom Rhys Harries as Clayface suggests a potential deeper integration of thematic elements or a unique narrative twist, given the character's comic book origins, though how this connects to the It Follows universe remains unclear.

Fans are eager to see how the core creative team will evolve the story while maintaining the unsettling essence that made the first film so impactful. The combination of returning cast members and new additions hints at a sequel that respects its roots but pushes the story into new, possibly broader territories





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It Follows 2 Horror Sequel Tom Rhys Harries Clayface DCU Maika Monroe Mike Flanagan James Watkins Housseinnat Ackie

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