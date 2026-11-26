'I’m not surprised. That’s a salty and sweet combo reminiscent of a Monte Cristo.'

asked the crowd to share their"weirdest" food combinations that taste incredible. As someone who loves Hot Cheetos dipped in sour cream , I know a thing or two about unique flavor combinations.

However, these responses were next level. Sweet and salty, savory umami bombs, and lots of peanut butter are just a few snapshots of what's ahead. You can't make good food without creativity! Here's what people said:"When I used to smoke, I would love to have a juicy orange and black coffee with a cigarette.

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Something about taking a bite of the orange, getting the juice on my fingers, then taking a drag of my cigarette and chasing it all with a sip of strong black coffee was like salt, tequila, and a lime for me, only more acceptable in the morning.