Istanbul security teams use thermal imaging to locate a suspected lioness in Sariyer woodland. Residents receive safety warnings as the capture operation continues Sunday night.

Security forces in Istanbul launched an extensive operation on Sunday night to locate and capture an animal believed to be a lioness. The search began in the Sariyer district after residents reported sightings in the Uskumrukoy neighborhood. Authorities have issued public warnings for residents to exercise caution while teams work to secure the area.

Surveillance Footage Triggers Search Operation

The Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks confirmed that personnel at the Zekeriyakoy Gendarmerie Station reviewed surveillance footage which showed the animal. After initially finding no evidence in the immediate area, officials expanded the search to the surrounding wooded zones. Thermal camera technology was deployed to detect the animal's heat signature in the dense forest.

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Multi-Agency Response in Sariyer Woodlands

Upon receiving the report, the Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks notified the Sariyer Municipal Police Department. Teams were immediately dispatched to the region to coordinate the response effort. The operation involves a specialized group that includes expert veterinarians to ensure the safety of both the public and the animal during the capture process.

Risk Assessment and Public Safety Measures

Officials have categorized the situation as a potential risk to public safety given the presence of a large predator. Security camera footage provided crucial evidence that prompted the escalation of the response. Authorities are maintaining a visible presence in the neighborhood to monitor the animal's movements and prevent any accidental encounters with citizens.

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Continued Efforts to Secure the Area

Current operations are ongoing as teams attempt to pinpoint the exact location of the lioness within the forested terrain. The Directorate stated that efforts to capture the animal are continuing with dedicated specialists. No timeline for the conclusion of the search has been provided, but authorities remain focused on a safe resolution.

Community Impact and Monitoring

The incident has heightened awareness among residents in the Sariyer district regarding the unusual sighting. Local authorities are coordinating closely with national agencies to manage the situation. Residents are advised to avoid wooded areas and report any further suspicious activity to the Gendarmerie Command immediately.