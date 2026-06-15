Issey Miyake Le Sel d'Issey Eau de Parfum: A Top-Rated Father's Day Gift with 33% Discount

The Issey Miyake Le Sel d'Issey Eau de Parfum is a highly-praised, best-selling fragrance featuring fresh, woody, and marine notes. It is currently discounted by 33% and comes with a free Weekend Bag, making it an ideal Father's Day gift. Over 300 five-star reviews highlight its lasting power and distinctive scent. The article also mentions other discounted Issey Miyake fragrances and gift sets available at Boots.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect, thoughtful Father’s Day gift then this iconic scent from luxury Japanese fragrance brand Issey Miyake is one he’s sure to love – especially with a handy discount attached.

Hailed ‘divine’ by impressed shoppers, the Issey Miyake Le Sel d'Issey Eau de Parfum is a clean yet complex, fresh and woody scent that’s quickly become a best-seller from the brand – and it’s currently reduced by 33 per cent. Issey Miyake Le Sel d'Issey Eau de Parfum, 100ml An excellent choice for everything from everyday wear to special occasions, the Issey Miyake Le Sel d'Issey Eau de Parfum boasts top notes of oak moss and cedarwood, paired with a salty, oceanic freshness.

Created by perfumer Quentin Bisch, the woody marine dry amber fragrance reveals sea freshness with warm land vibrancy in tandem to delivery something intense, masculine and utterly addictive. Even better, for a limited time you'll receive a free Issey Miyake Weekend Bag when you buy any Issey Miyake fragrance, making his gift even better.

£70.66 Shop Sometimes there’s no better Father’s Day gift than a scent he can call his new signature, and this Issey Miyake fragrance has become a staple for hundreds of men Sometimes, the best Father's Day gift is a fragrance he'll want to wear every day. This Issey Miyake scent has already earned more than 300 five-star reviews from shoppers, many of whom say it's become their signature fragrance thanks to its fresh, distinctive appeal.

A fail-safe option, one shopper raved: ‘This is such an interesting fragrance - fresh and salty with a soft warmth underneath.

‘It feels clean and modern, but not boring, and develops really nicely on the skin. Easy to wear, distinctive without being loud, and a great everyday option. ’ RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share An excellent choice for everything from everyday wear to special occasions, the Issey Miyake Le Sel d'Issey Eau de Parfum boasts top notes of oak moss and cedarwood, paired with a salty, oceanic freshness.

Created by perfumer Quentin Bisch, the woody, marine, dry amber fragrance reveals sea freshness with warm land vibrancy in tandem to deliver something intense, masculine and utterly addictive. Evoking the sea, a salty polarity combines a vivid salt accord with natural origin marine seaweed and natural origin oakmoss, while land evocations bring earthy polarity from sensual notes of natural origin incense and natural origin amber notes.

Fans of the scent have noted Le Sel d'Issey's impressive staying power, writing how it ‘lasts all day’ and ‘lingers beautifully around you’ Fans of the scent have also noted its impressive staying power, writing how it ‘lasts all day’ and ‘lingers beautifully around you’. Others added that they had people ask them what scent they had on when wearing the Issey Miyake fragrance: ‘I absolutely love the strong beautiful smell.

Many people made a comment and asked what perfume I was wearing. Absolutely beautiful. ’ But Le Sel d'Issey isn’t the only top-rated men’s fragrance seeing price cuts at Boots, with gift sets and even more scents up for grabs - some also currently reduced ahead of Father’s Day. Even better, for a limited time you'll receive a free Issey Miyake Weekend Bag when you buy any Issey Miyake fragrance, making his gift even better.

Not sure which one to grab? Explore our top picks from the selection below. Issey Miyake Father's Day picks Issey Miyake L'Eau D'Issey Pour Homme Eau De Toilette, 125ml Gift Set This Issey Miyake gift set will have him smelling fresh and feeling amazing - and is currently a whopping 50 per cent off.

It features the L’Eau d’Issey pour Homme Eau de Toilette 125ml, Shower Gel L’Eau d’Issey Pour Homme 50ml and L’Eau d’Issey pour Homme Eau de Toilette Travel Spray 10ml, offering a scented ritual of refreshing citrus blending vibrant yuzu accord with aquatic notes, all grounded by spices and sandalwood. £50 Shop Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey Pour Homme Eau de Toilette, 75ml The perfect balance between the vitality of fresh notes and the warm elegance of woods and spices, Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey Pour Homme Eau de Toilette is a scent he'll love having in his rotation.

It features top notes of yuzu, heart notes of cinnamon and nutmeg, and base notes of sandalwood, a timeless and elegant fragrance for any occasion. £59 Shop Issey Miyake Nuit d'Issey Eau de Toilette, 75ml Opt for something a bit darker with the Issey Miyake Nuit d'Issey Eau de Toilette, a leathery, woody, fresh scent that's perfect for evenings and beyond.

It features top notes of bergamot and grapefruit, heart notes of leather and vetiver, and base notes patchouli and tonka beans. £72 Shop Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey Pour Homme Solar Lavender Eau de Toilette Intense, 50ml Woody and aromatic, this L'Eau d'Issey Pour Homme Solar Lavender Eau de Toilette Intense is the perfect mix of floral freshness and earthiness. It boasts top notes of Sichuan pepper, heart notes of lavender essence and base notes of woody cedarwood accord.

£74 Shop Issey Miyake Le Sel d'Issey Eau de Toilette, 50ml Snap up the Le Sel d'Issey Eau de Toilette and treat him to a woody marine scent experience every time he spritzes it on. With top notes of oak moss and cedarwood and a refreshing, salty finish, the fragrance is both perfect for day and night wear.

£72 Shop Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey Pour Homme Intense Eau de Toilette, 125ml This luminous, warm and noble scent boasts an enveloping, intensely masculine feel he'll love wearing for special occasions. It boasts top notes of yuzu and bergamot, heart notes of cardamom, cinnamon and nutmeg, and base notes of black incense and santal wood. £81 Shop





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Issey Miyake Le Sel D'issey Fragrance Perfume Father's Day Gift Discount Sale Men's Scent Woody Marine Boots

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