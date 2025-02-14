Issa Rae Cancels Kennedy Center Show Over 'Infringement on Values'

Actress Issa Rae has cancelled her upcoming performance at the Kennedy Center, citing concerns over the institution's current direction under President Trump's influence. This follows a string of similar cancellations by other artists who have voiced their disapproval of the Kennedy Center's shift under Trump's leadership.

Issa Rae has cancelled her performance at the Kennedy Center , citing concerns over the institution's direction under President Trump's influence. Rae took to social media to announce her decision, stating that she believes the Kennedy Center 's current leadership has strayed from its mission of celebrating artists from diverse backgrounds. She expressed a desire for the institution to return to a non-partisan community-building model.

\This move follows a trend of artists and cultural figures distancing themselves from the Kennedy Center since President Trump became involved. Adam Weiner of the band Low Cut Connie also cancelled his appearance, stating that the Kennedy Center's shift under Trump's regime goes against his values of diversity, inclusion, and truth-telling. He expressed concern that the new board, lacking any arts experience, would negatively impact marginalized communities. \Ben Folds, Renée Fleming, and Shonda Rhimes have also stepped down from their positions with the Kennedy Center and National Symphony Orchestra in protest. They believe that President Trump's involvement compromises the artistic integrity and inclusivity of the institution. Fleming, however, praised the leadership of David Rubenstein and Deborah Rutter, who she believes have made significant contributions to American culture and heritage. The situation highlights the tension between artistic freedom and political influence in institutions that are traditionally seen as beacons of cultural expression





