Issa Rae Cancels Kennedy Center Appearance Over Trump's Appointment

Issa Rae, known for her work on HBO's 'Insecure,' has canceled her upcoming event at the Kennedy Center following the appointment of former President Donald Trump as chairman of the board of trustees. Rae expressed concerns about the appointment infringing on the institution's values of celebrating artists from diverse backgrounds.

Actress and producer Issa Rae has canceled her upcoming event at the Kennedy Center , citing concerns over what she described as an infringement on the institution’s values. Rae, known for her work on HBO’s 'Insecure,' announced the decision on Instagram Stories on Thursday, about a month before her scheduled appearance for 'An Evening With Issa Rae' on March 16.

\'Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I've decided to cancel my appearance at this venue,' Rae wrote. Her statement comes a day after former President Donald Trump was elected chairman of the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees. Trump, who announced the news on Truth Social, said the board had unanimously selected him for the role. 'It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!' Trump wrote. \The Kennedy Center has not commented on Rae’s cancelation. Fans who had purchased tickets for the sold-out event will receive refunds, according to Rae’s announcement





FOX29philly / 🏆 570. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ISSARAE KENNEDY CENTER DONALD TRUMP BOARD OF TRUSTEES ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Issa Rae Cancels Kennedy Center Appearance After Trump Installs Himself as ChairThe ‘Insecure’ star had been set for a sold-out 'An Evening With Issa Rae' on March 16.

Read more »

Issa Rae Cancels Kennedy Center Show to Protest Donald Trump’s Board TakeoverIssa Rae has canceled her Kennedy Center show after Donald Trump's board takeover. See what she and others are saying.

Read more »

Issa Rae Cancels Concert at Kennedy Center Over Board Shake-UpActress and producer Issa Rae has canceled her upcoming performance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, citing concerns over recent board changes. Rae expressed her decision on Instagram, stating her belief that the changes infringe upon the institution's values of celebrating artists from diverse backgrounds.

Read more »

Issa Rae Cancels Kennedy Center Appearance Over Trump's Appointment as ChairmanAward-winning actress Issa Rae cancels her sold-out show at the Kennedy Center following President Trump's appointment as chairman. Rae cites concerns over Trump's influence on the institution's values and joins other prominent figures who have resigned from the board in protest.

Read more »

Issa Rae Cancels Kennedy Center Show Over 'Infringement on Values' Following Trump's TakeoverActress Issa Rae cancels her upcoming performance at the Kennedy Center, citing concerns about the institution's changing values under President Trump's leadership. The news follows the president's appointment as chairman and a shift in programming focus away from 'woke culture.' Other notable figures, including Shonda Rhimes and Ben Folds, have also resigned from their positions at the Kennedy Center.

Read more »

Kennedy vs. Kennedy: Caroline Kennedy urges senators to reject RFK Jr.'s nominationCaroline Kennedy wrote a blistering letter to the U.S. Senate Tuesday urging them to reject her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination as Health and Human…

Read more »