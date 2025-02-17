Israelis Mark 500 Days of Hostage Captivity, as Israeli Strike Kills Hamas Commander in Lebanon

On the 500th day of their captivity, relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza held protests in Tel Aviv, demanding their release. The demonstrations coincided with a significant development in the Israel-Lebanon conflict as the Israeli military carried out a strike in southern Lebanon, killing a high-ranking Hamas commander.

Relatives and supporters of Israel is held hostage by Hamas in Gaza marked 500 days of their captivity with various demonstrations in Tel Aviv, Israel , on Monday, February 17, 2025. They spread a massive Israel i flag depicting an hourglass in the Mediterranean Sea, with the Hebrew inscription 'Without the abductees, Israel runs out'. On the beach, they laid out the numbers 500, symbolizing the grim milestone.

Meanwhile, a protest demanding the release of the hostages blocked a freeway in Tel Aviv. These demonstrations coincided with a significant development in the ongoing conflict as the Israeli military carried out a strike in southern Lebanon, targeting a high-ranking Hamas commander, Mohammad Shaheen. The strike occurred near a Lebanese army checkpoint and Sidon's municipal sports stadium, killing Shaheen, who was accused by the Israeli army of planning terror attacks funded by Iran. This strike came on the eve of the deadline for Israel's full withdrawal from southern Lebanon under the ceasefire agreement that ended the 14-month war between Israel and Hezbollah. The original withdrawal deadline was in late January, but under pressure from Israel, Lebanon agreed to extend it to February 18. It remains unclear whether Israeli troops will complete their withdrawal by Tuesday. Both Israel and Lebanon have accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreement, fueling tensions in the region





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HAMAS ISRAEL LEBANON HOSTAGES CEASEFIRE MILITARY STRIKE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire live updates: Three hostages released by Hamas, including Israeli American Keith SiegelIsraeli American hostage Keith Siegel was released by Hamas in the latest exchange and is on his way to Israeli custody.

Read more »

Hamas Delays Israeli Hostage Release, Citing Israeli ViolationsHamas postpones the release of Israeli hostages, accusing Israel of breaching the ceasefire agreement and obstructing the return of displaced Palestinians. Tensions escalate as Israel prepares for possible scenarios in Gaza.

Read more »

Israelis Freed by Hamas In Emotional ReunionsThree Israeli hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip for 15 months were released by Hamas as part of a ceasefire deal. Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami, and Or Levy were reunited with their families and loved ones in emotional scenes.

Read more »

Live blog: Israel to release 183 Palestinians; Hamas to free three IsraelisTruce in Israel's war on Gaza — which has reportedly killed 47,583+ Palestinians, a figure revised by officials to nearly 62,000 having added thousands who are missing and now presumed dead — enters its 21st day.

Read more »

Three Israelis Released By Hamas, Dozens of Palestinians Freed in Gaza ExchangeThe sixth prisoner exchange under the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel has seen the release of three Israeli hostages, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Sasha Alexander Troufanov, and Iair Horn, by Hamas. This comes alongside the release of over 300 Palestinian prisoners and detainees by Israel. The exchange follows a tense week where the truce threatened to collapse as Hamas accused Israel of violating the deal

Read more »

Israelis react as three more hostages released by Hamas amid ceasefire tensionsThree more hostages, including an American-Israeli, were released by Hamas as Israelis reacted with mixed emotions. The release comes amid tensions over Hamas' adherence to the ceasefire agreement.

Read more »