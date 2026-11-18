An Israeli military spokesperson said the military was carrying out an operation targeting “Hamas infrastructure.”

Witnesses said some Israeli tanks rolled onto the main Salahudeen road, west of the Yellow Line that marks the boundary of the two-thirds of the Gaza Strip still under Israeli control despite ⁠a ceasefire that has ​lasted more ⁠than a year.

An Israeli military spokesperson told NBC News the military was carrying out an operation targeting “Hamas infrastructure” west of ‌the Yellow Line in central Gaza ‌and that it had struck a militant in southern Gaza earlier on Wednesday. Israel, which says Hamas has recently been regrouping and rearming, has stepped up attacks against the Islamist group. Hamas has accused Israel of attempting to derail the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.

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Gaza health ‌authorities say at least 1,600 Palestinians have been ​killed since the ceasefire went into effect, while ‌the Israeli military says five Israeli soldiers have been killed. Palestinian authorities say more ⁠than 74,000 people in Gaza have been killed in the military campaign ‌that Israel ​launched there after Hamas-led fighters killed ‌about 1,200 people in southern ​Israel in an attack on October 7, 2023.