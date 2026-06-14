Israeli Strikes on Beirut Threaten Fragile US-Iran Ceasefire Talks

Israel launched airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut, endangering ongoing US-Iran ceasefire negotiations. The strikes, a response to Hezbollah rockets, hit a residential building and caused panic among residents. The deal, mediated by Pakistan, faces hurdles as Israel expresses disappointment.

The Israeli military conducted airstrikes on Beirut on Sunday, targeting infrastructure linked to Hezbollah, even as international mediators continued efforts to negotiate a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Plumes of smoke were seen rising over the Lebanese capital after the strikes, which threatened to derail delicate talks aimed at ending months of conflict. The last time Israel struck the southern suburbs of Beirut a week ago, it triggered a significant escalation in fighting between Iran and Israel, undermining a tenuous ceasefire that had been in place since April 7.

Sunday's strikes came in response to Hezbollah's launch of three projectiles into northern Israel earlier in the day, according to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli military released footage showing a loud explosion followed by a column of smoke above a tree line near the border.

An Associated Press photographer in Beirut reported that the targeted building was a five-story apartment block with shops on the ground floor, with the two lower floors suffering the most damage. Residents of the southern suburbs, many of whom had returned home after weeks of relative calm, were seen fleeing the area as sirens wailed





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