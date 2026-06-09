Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon kill five, displace thousands despite ceasefire with Iran

A new wave of Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon killed at least five people and triggered fresh displacement, despite a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Attacks targeted farms, neighborhoods, and vehicles, overwhelming shelters and civil defense resources.

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in Tyre. / AFP A new wave of Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon killed at least five people on Tuesday in a new ceasefire violation , a day after hostilities between Israel and Iran were halted.

One person was killed in an Israeli air strike that targeted the man’s farm in the town of Adshit in the Nabatieh district, Lebanon's state-run NationalIsraeli drones also launched an attack at dawn on the Al-Marj neighbourhood in the town of Kfar Rumman, killing two others. Rescue teams have recovered the body of another person and are continuing to search for those missing in air strikes that targeted several buildings in a popular housing area in Tyre.

Israeli drones also carried out two successive strikes within less than ten minutes near the Husseini Club in the town of Sharqiyah, injuring three people, including two members of Lebanon’s Civil Defence. Israel issues evacuation alerts for Lebanese towns day after halting hostilities with IranIsrael issues evacuation alerts for Lebanese towns day after halting hostilities with Iran"Civil Defence teams worked to extract and provide first aid to an injured person following a drone strike on a vehicle when a second strike hit,” the agency said in a statement.

The new attacks and evacuation orders issued by the Israeli army have triggered a new wave of displacement in several areas in Tyre,According to the agency, shelters have now reached full capacity due to the influx of displaced residents, with Civil Defence teams evacuating elderly residents from Tyre. Tuesday’s strikes came a day after Iran and Israel ended an exchange of strikes amid an escalation over Israeli attacks on the Lebanese capital.

Tehran has warned of a “crushing” response if Israeli attacks in Lebanon continue. Israeli air strikes on Lebanon have killed more than 3,600 people, injured over 11,000 others, and displaced more than 1.6 million since March 2, according to Lebanese officials.

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Israel-Lebanon Air Strikes Ceasefire Violation Displacement Civil Defence

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