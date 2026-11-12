An Israeli strike on a hospital in southern Gaza overnight Wednesday killed at least six people, including a doctor and a child, Palestinian officials say.

Munition fragments and an unexploded bomb at Nasser Hospital following an Israeli airstrike. The attack injured 40 people and damaged the surgery unit, Palestinian officials report.

An Israeli strike on a hospital in southern Gaza overnight Wednesday killed at least six people, including a doctor and a child, Palestinian officials say. The strike on Nasser Hospital shortly after midnight hit the complex's surgery unit, according to a Gaza Civil Defense spokesman. The attack tore through part of the hospital in the dark of night, Ezz Eddine Abu Sabha said, leaving charred debris scattered across the destroyed unit.

Also read Israeli strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital kills at least six people, officials say

The strike killed 52-year-old Dr. Rizk Abu Shaira, Abu Sabha said, as well as a 13-year-old boy who was supposed to have surgery. A total of 40 people were injured in the Israeli strike, including two doctors who are in critical condition.

"People of the world… where can the people of Gaza go? Tents flood, cliffs collapse onto children, and hospitals are bombed with people inside. There is no time for blankets – or tears – to dry," Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, director-general of Gaza's Health Ministry, wrote on Facebook.

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"Gaza does not ask the world to count its dead… It demands protection for those still alive," he added. Footage from inside the hospital showed two bombs, one of which failed to explode. A label on the bomb identified it as a US-manufactured GBU-39/B, a 250-pound bomb that has been supplied to Israel.

"I was asleep when suddenly I was covered with dust and glass," said Atiya Abu Basir, an elderly patient at the hospital. "I couldn't walk because I just had surgery. " Despite a nominal US-brokered ceasefire signed more than a year ago, Israel has carried out near-daily strikes in Gaza. According to the United Nations, Israeli forces have killed more than 1,400 people in Gaza since the ceasefire, and there is no fully functioning hospital in the devastated enclave.

"They say there is a ceasefire. Where is there a ceasefire? Since the ceasefire, there are more massacres," said Maryam Abu Hatab, whose brother was killed in the strike.

"There are massacres every day in markets, in universities, in the streets. The donkey carts stood by us more than the world's countries.

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" In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces said they targeted the commander of Hamas' Khan Younis Brigade, Muhammad Abu Ismail, as well as"additional terrorists who were hiding inside the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. " The IDF said he planned and advanced attacks on Israeli forces and civilians. CNN reached out to the IDF to ask if Abu Ismail had been killed in the strike and what measures were taken to reduce the risk to civilians.

Earlier this week, the US-led Board of Peace, which is tasked with overseeing the ceasefire in Gaza, chided Israel for what it called an"insufficient" response to Gaza flooding. Seasonal rains swamped tens of thousands of tents across the coastal enclave, where nearly two million Palestinians are displaced, according to the United Nations.

"The urgent entry and distribution of essential shelter, sanitation, drainage, and other winterization supplies is critical to protecting civilians," the board said in a statement Monday, calling on Israel to allow more temporary shelters, waste management, and other supplies. Israel said that more than 91,000 tents had entered Gaza ahead winter, but refused to allow in the heavy equipment needed for large-scale cleanup and rubble removal efforts.

"The reconstruction of Gaza can only begin after Hamas fully disarms," said Israel's Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. The $1 trillion question facing Nvidia and Jensen Huang: Who lied to whom? Netanyahu denies Israel is to blame for conditions in Gaza camps