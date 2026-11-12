Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills 6, including surgeon and child, Health Ministry says

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People inspect damage to Nasser Hospital after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike overnight in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. An Israeli strike hit Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza early Thursday, killing six people, including a surgeon and a 13-year-old boy, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

At least 28 people were wounded. The Israeli military said it targeted a Hamas commander and other militants at the hospital but provided no evidence. The commander was not among the dead.

Also read Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital kills 6 people, health authorities say

"The Commander of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Brigade Muhammad Abu Ismail & additional terrorists hiding inside of the Nasser Hospital were struck in a targeted IDF & ISA strike in southern Gaza," IDF, accusing Hamas of turning the hospital into a "headquarters to advance dozens of terrorist attacks and restore the brigade’s terror capabilities. " "Abu Ismail was responsible for directing terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians & IDF troops and for holding numerous hostages captive throughout the war," IDF claimed.

The strike damaged the hospital’s surgical wing, halting surgeries and work in its radiology department and laboratory, hospital director Ahmed al-Farra said. Nearby facilities cannot provide some of the specialized procedures Nasser had offered, he said. British surgeon Goher Rahbour, who was at the hospital, said the strike shook the building and reduced a recovery area to rubble. He had operated alongside Dr. Rizk Abu Shaira, one of those killed, hours earlier.

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Hospitals and medical staff are protected under international humanitarian law, though a hospital can lose that status if used for military purposes. Israel has continued striking Gaza despite a U.S.-backed ceasefire that took effect in October 2025. Since then, Israeli strikes and gunfire have killed 1,622 people, health authorities say.

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