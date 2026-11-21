An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City killed three people on Saturday. Witnesses say the vehicle carried World Central Kitchen materials, though the charity denies affiliation. The incident marks new violence following the October 2025 ceasefire.

Three Palestinians were killed on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in Gaza City, according to reports from the Gaza health ministry and eyewitnesses. The incident occurred in the northern coastal enclave where tensions remain high despite a US-backed ceasefire agreement that halted large-scale hostilities in October 2025. Witnesses stated the vehicle appeared to be distributing supplies when it was targeted.

Vehicle Contents and Charity Affiliation

Witnesses reported that the vehicle was carrying packaged foodstuffs and papers bearing the logo of World Central Kitchen, a prominent international aid organization. Abu Zein Al-Daya, an eyewitness to the event, stated that the group was about to distribute food and drink to children when the missile struck. However, World Central Kitchen issued a statement clarifying that the vehicle was not affiliated with the organization, contradicting the visual evidence cited by locals.

Also read Gaza Ceasefire Violations: 1,662 Palestinians Dead Since October 10, 2025 Truce Begins

Military Actions and Previous Incidents

This strike follows a period of continued violence despite the ceasefire. Earlier this week, Israel launched a brief ground operation in Gaza and killed six people in a strike on a hospital, claiming the target was a commander for Hamas. The Israeli military has faced scrutiny for previous incidents, including a 2024 strike that killed seven World Central Kitchen workers from Australia, Britain, and Poland. At that time, the military acknowledged serious errors and breaches of procedure but stated in 2026 that there was no basis for criminal investigations.

Humanitarian Crisis and Displacement

The conflict, which began on October 7, 2023, has resulted in over 74,500 Palestinian deaths and caused a severe hunger crisis. The entire population of Gaza has been internally displaced, and Israeli troops now occupy approximately two-thirds of the enclave, an increase from more than half at the time of the ceasefire. The humanitarian situation remains critical, with aid organizations struggling to operate safely in the region.

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Casualties and Regional Context

Since the ceasefire in October 2025, at least 1,600 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers have been killed, according to respective tallies. The region remains volatile, with ongoing disputes and investigations into potential violations of airspace and security protocols. International bodies, including the International Court of Justice, are monitoring the situation closely, with some rulings raising questions about potential legal precedents.

Future Implications for Aid and Security

The attack underscores the dangers faced by civilians and aid workers in Gaza, even after major combat operations ceased. The denial of affiliation by World Central Kitchen highlights the confusion and risks surrounding humanitarian efforts in the zone. As the Israeli military continues its presence in the area, questions remain about the safety of aid distribution and the potential for further escalation. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of the current truce and the complex security environment in the Gaza Strip.