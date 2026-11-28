The IDF accused the two men killed of being terrorists posing as humanitarian workers.

Doctors Without Borders, also known by their French acronym MSF, said Friday night two of its staff who worked as guards were killed in an Israel i strike on a clinic in Gaza.

The Israeli military accused the men of being Hamas fighters.

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"We are devastated and outraged by the killing of two of our colleagues, both watchmen," the humanitarian organization said in aIn the statement, MSF also said its premises are marked with logos and its locations are communicated to the Israeli military. "We stand in solidarity with the families and loved ones of our colleagues. We call for accountability," the statement said.