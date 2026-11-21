An Israeli military strike hit a vehicle distributing food and drink to children in Gaza, killing several people and scattering meals around the blood-covered vehicle. The incident follows previous strikes on aid workers and occurs amid renewed Israeli ground operations and attacks since an October 2025 ceasefire failed to stop fighting or secure Hamas disarmament.

said several militant operatives were targeted in the area without providing further details. It did not immediately respond to questions ​on why it had hit a vehicle that appeared to be distributing aid.

“It was just about to stop to distribute the ​food and drink to children when it was hit by a missile,” said Abu Zein Al-Daya, who also witnessed the strike. Afterwards, meals of cooked rice were scattered around the vehicle, which was partially covered in the blood of ​the victims of the attack. The Israeli military previously killed seven World Central Kitchen workers ​in a 2024 strike, including citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland.

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At the time, the military said there had been “serious errors ‌and ⁠breaches of procedure,” but in 2026 it said it had found no basis upon which to open criminal investigations into the incident. Israel briefly launched a ground operation in Gaza earlier this week and killed six in a strike on a hospital that it said was targeting a Hamas commander.

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An October 2025 US-backed ceasefire halted major ​fighting in the shattered ​territory but has not ⁠stopped Israeli attacks on Gaza or secured Hamas’ disarmament. At least 1,600 Palestinians and 5 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the time since, according to ​respective Palestinian and Israeli tallies. Israeli troops now control around two-thirds of Gaza, ​up from more ⁠than half at the time of the ceasefire, with Hamas controlling a sliver of territory along Gaza’s coast.

Israel’s more than two-year-long assault on Gaza has killed tens of thousands, caused a hunger crisis, internally displaced ⁠Gaza’s entire ​population and led to assessments of genocide from scholars and a United ​Nations inquiry. Israel calls its actions self-defense after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in an October 2023 ​attack.