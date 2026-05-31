Israeli soldiers who have served in the Gaza Strip are sharing their accounts of the conflict, while the US adult cigarette smoking rate has hit another all-time low. In other news, a bus crash in Virginia has killed five people, including a family of four traveling to a wedding, and Capitol rioters are clamoring for payouts from Trump's new 'anti-weaponization' fund.

Israeli soldiers who have served in the Gaza Strip are sharing their accounts of the conflict, describing the situation as 'a joke' to call it a ceasefire.

The soldiers, who wish to remain anonymous, describe the constant rocket fire and the impact it has on civilians. Meanwhile, a bus crash in Virginia has killed five people, including a family of four traveling to a wedding. The bus driver has been charged. In other news, Capitol rioters are clamoring for payouts from Trump's new 'anti-weaponization' fund, despite backlash.

The 2026 Champions League final saw Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal 4-3 after a penalty shootout. Oscar-winning 'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas has died at the age of 80. Trump plans to appeal an order allowing importers who paid struck-down tariffs to seek refunds. A woman named Happy, an Asian elephant, has been recognized as a person by some, sparking debate.

Research has shown that moving to music offers numerous benefits for people as they age. A photographer captured the sense of unity and devotion at the Kaaba during the Hajj. The US adult cigarette smoking rate has hit another all-time low. Trump has instructed agencies to align with a study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendations.

Many new mothers experience postpartum depression, which can be more serious than the baby blues. Japanese robotics developers are working on humanoids that can dance and thread needles, aiming to outdo Chinese developers. Pope Leo XIV has made a historic apology for the Vatican's role in legitimizing slavery. The US Congress is addressing the Epstein case, but there is still no accountability.

In a separate incident, a woman was seen holding a fan with the words 'May you be happy and prosperous' outside the Forbidden City in Beijing. Tourists were also seen wearing historical Chinese costumes near the Forbidden City, sparking cultural exchange and debate





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Israeli Soldiers Gaza Strip Bus Crash Virginia Capitol Rioters Trump Anti-Weaponization Fund 2026 Champions League Final Paris Saint-Germain Arsenal Oscar-Winning Star Wars Editor Marcia Lucas Trump Tariffs Importers Childhood Vaccine Recommendations Postpartum Depression Japanese Robotics Developers Pope Leo XIV Vatican Slavery US Congress Epstein Case Forbidden City Beijing Cultural Exchange

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