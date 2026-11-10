Israeli Soldiers Killed 14-Year-Old in Burqa Amid Soldier-Settler Raid Probe

Palestinian Health Ministry confirms 14-year-old Moataz Iyad Daghlas killed by Israeli forces in Burqa. New investigation reveals Israeli soldiers joined settlers in attacks while wearing civilian clothes.

Israeli forces have fatally shot a 14-year-old Palestinian boy and wounded three other individuals in the village of Burqa, located northwest of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry officially identified the deceased child as Moataz Iyad Daghlas and stated that the General Authority of Civil Affairs had notified the ministry of his death caused by Israeli gunfire. Local residents reported that Israeli troops entered the village and began firing live ammunition directly at the inhabitants, escalating tensions in the area.

Burqa Siege and Medic Abductions

During the incident, Israeli troops blocked the village's main road, effectively cutting off access in both directions and isolating the community. The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that Israeli forces prevented its ambulance crews from reaching a wounded person, hindering critical medical response efforts. Additionally, the organization noted that Israeli troops abducted three volunteer medics who were responding to the clashes in the village, further compounding the humanitarian crisis on the ground.

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Medical Response and Casualties

Before the access restrictions were fully enforced, Red Crescent crews managed to transport a young man to the hospital after he sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen and pelvis. The Palestinian Medical Relief Society, an independent nongovernmental organization, confirmed that its crews also took another young man to the hospital after he was shot in the hand. These reports highlight the immediate physical toll on residents and the challenges faced by medical workers trying to provide aid under fire.

Soldier-Settler Coordination Investigation

This deadly raid coincides with the release of an investigation alleging that Israeli soldiers joined illegal settlers in attacks on Palestinians while wearing civilian clothes. The Qatar-based network that documented these findings reported the killings of 14 Palestinians by Israeli illegal settlers who were found to be serving in the military or appeared in army uniform during the assaults. The investigation revealed that soldiers took part in assaults on Palestinian villages in civilian clothing, making them difficult to distinguish from armed Israeli occupiers and complicating identification efforts.

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Hagmar Units and Regional Escalation

The investigation focused heavily on the Israeli army's Hagmar regional units, which recruit Israeli illegal settlers as reservists. According to the findings, the ranks of these units have grown sixfold since 2023, while they directly support attacks on Palestinian communities. This structural expansion underscores the increasing militarization of settlement activities in the region and the formal integration of settler forces into military operations.

Broader Impact and International Reaction

Israeli army raids and attacks by Israeli illegal settlers have intensified in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, since October 2023. Reports from the region indicate a surge in killings, abductions, home demolitions, arson attacks, the bulldozing of land, and the displacement of Palestinian communities. Simultaneously, international pressure is mounting, with tens of thousands of people marching in Amsterdam demanding tougher action against Israel, reflecting growing global concern over the humanitarian situation and military conduct in the occupied territories.