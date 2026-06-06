Israeli soldiers kill seven-month-old Palestinian baby in West Bank shooting

A seven-month-old Palestinian baby was killed and his parents wounded when Israeli soldiers opened fire on their vehicle in the occupied West Bank. The military says it is reviewing the incident.

A seven-month-old Palestinian baby boy was killed and his parents wounded when Israeli soldiers opened fire on their vehicle in the occupied West Bank , according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The incident occurred Friday evening in the Tel Rumeida area south of Hebron City. The baby, Sam Fahd Abu Haikal, was struck in the face by a bullet that also injured his mother, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. He later died of his injuries. His father, Fahd Abu Haikal, a lecturer at Bethlehem University, was shot in the hand.

The family was traveling from Bethlehem to visit relatives in Hebron when soldiers fired at their car. The Israeli military said an initial inquiry found that the injured were uninvolved civilians and said the situation is under review. It stated that soldiers shot at a vehicle perceived to be accelerating toward them in the Hebron area, responding with single shots that wounded three Palestinians, who were evacuated for medical treatment.

At Al-Ahly Hospital in Hebron, the baby's father told Associated Press reporters that a bullet struck the car's windshield before piercing his hand, then his son and wife. He described: 'It entered the child's face on the right side and exited on the left, then passed directly into his mother's face and exited on the other side, with shrapnel lodged near her heart.

' The mother is in critical condition due to shrapnel close to her heart. The father said they have not yet told her that her son, who turned seven months old on the day of the killing, is dead. The baby's grandmother, Feryal Abu Heikal, who was also in the car during the shooting, said they were driving near a checkpoint and stopped when they saw Israeli military vehicles and soldiers in the distance.

As the forces fired at them, she initially thought it was warning shots before they were struck.

'The scene was horrific to see a seven-month-old baby with a smashed face,' she said. 'What kind of army in the world does this? ... What happened to my grandson can't be easily forgotten.

' The killing comes amid a surge in Israeli military operations in the West Bank since the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed some 1,200 people and took 251 hostages, triggering the war in Gaza. Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed over 72,900 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The United Nations reported that more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since the war began, at least 240 of them children. Forty-nine people have been killed in the West Bank since the start of this year. In another incident earlier this year, Israeli forces fired on a car in the northern West Bank, killing four people, including two children.

The ongoing violence continues to fuel tensions and raise international concerns over the protection of civilians in the occupied territories





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