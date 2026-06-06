Israeli Soldiers Kill Seven-Month-Old Baby in West Bank Shooting

A seven-month-old Palestinian baby was killed and his parents wounded when Israeli soldiers fired on their car in the West Bank, the latest violence in the ongoing conflict.

In a tragic incident in the occupied West Bank , a seven-month-old Palestinian baby boy was killed and his parents were wounded when Israeli soldiers opened fire on their vehicle on Friday evening.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the death of Sam Fahd Abu Haikal in the Tel Rumeida area south of Hebron. The family was traveling from Bethlehem to Hebron to visit relatives when the shooting occurred, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA. The baby's father, Fahd Abu Haikal, a lecturer at Bethlehem University, was shot in the hand. The mother was critically wounded, with shrapnel lodged near her heart.

The Israeli military stated that an initial inquiry found the injured were uninvolved civilians and that the situation is under review. They said soldiers shot at a vehicle perceived to be accelerating toward them, responding with single shots that wounded three Palestinians who were evacuated for medical treatment. At Al-Ahly Hospital in Hebron, the baby's father described the harrowing moment to Associated Press reporters.

"A bullet struck the car's windshield before piercing my hand, then my son and wife," he said. "It entered the child's face on the right side and exited on the left, then passed directly into his mother's face and exited on the other side, with shrapnel lodged near her heart. " The mother remains in critical condition, and the family has not yet told her that her son, who turned seven months old on Friday, was killed.

The baby's grandmother, Feryal Abu Heikal, was also in the car during the shooting. She recounted that they were driving near a checkpoint and stopped upon seeing Israeli military vehicles and soldiers in the distance.

"As the forces fired at us, I initially thought it was warning shots before we were struck," she said. "The scene was horrific to see a seven-month-old baby with a smashed face. What kind of army in the world does this? What happened to my grandson can't be easily forgotten.

" The incident highlights the escalating violence in the West Bank since the start of the Israel-Hamas war triggered by the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack that killed around 1,200 people and took 251 hostages. Israel's military has scaled up operations in the West Bank, resulting in significant Palestinian casualties. According to the United Nations, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since the war began, at least 240 of them children.

This year alone, 49 people have been killed. The broader conflict in Gaza has been devastating, with Israel's retaliatory campaign killing over 72,900 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which is generally considered reliable by UN agencies. The killing of baby Sam has drawn widespread condemnation and renewed calls for accountability. Human rights groups have repeatedly criticized the use of lethal force by Israeli forces against civilians, especially children.

The family's ordeal underscores the human cost of the ongoing conflict, where even the most vulnerable are not spared. The baby's father expressed his anguish, saying, "We have lost our son, and my wife is fighting for her life. This is a nightmare.

" The incident comes just weeks after a similar shooting in the northern West Bank where Israeli forces fired on a car carrying a family, killing four people, including two children. The international community has urged restraint, but violence continues to escalate, with no end in sight





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict West Bank Casualties Children Military Operations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Palestinians Mark 59th Anniversary of 1967 Naksa Amid Ongoing Israeli OffensivesAs Palestinians commemorate the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, officials highlight continued Israeli military operations, settlement expansion, and displacement affecting daily life in Gaza, West Bank, and neighboring regions.

Read more »

Photos show Lebanese and UN troops take positions in a village vacated by Israeli soldiersU.N. peacekeepers and Lebanese troops patrol at an entrance of the village of Dibbine, near the town of Marjayoun, after Israeli forces withdrew following intense clashes with Hezbollah fighters.

Read more »

Israeli troops kill 7-month-old Palestinian baby, wound parents in occupied West BankIsraeli forces target family's car in south of Hebron city, killing Sam Fahd Abou Haikal, Palestinian officials say.

Read more »

Israeli forces kill a Palestinian infant in the occupied West Bank, say health officialsIsraeli troops have killed a seven-month-old Palestinian baby boy in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Read more »