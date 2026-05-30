Israeli Soldiers Describe Indiscriminate Killings and ChaoticRules Despite Gaza Ceasefire

Interviews with Israeli soldiers by The Associated Press reveal a culture of permissive shoot-to-kill orders around a vague and shifting 'yellow line' in Gaza, leading to ongoing indiscriminate killing of Palestinians, including civilians, despite a ceasefire. Soldiers reported celebratory reactions after strikes, devaluation of lives, and a system where lethal force is often used based on hunches. Breaking the Silence and Gaza authorities cite thousands of ceasefire violations and hundreds of casualties.

"Ceasefire Is a Joke": Israeli Soldiers Recount Ongoing Indiscriminate Killing s in Gaza. According to a report by The Associated Press based on interviews with Israeli soldiers, a pervasive culture of permissiveRules of engagement and a vague, shifting " yellow line " have created a reality of ongoing, indiscriminate killing of Palestinians, including civilians, despite a purported ceasefire agreement in effect since last October.

Soldiers described celebratory reactions after strikes, a devaluation of Palestinian lives, and a chaotic system where lethal force is often used based on hunches or unclear boundaries. One soldier recounted, "It was a jungle. After the ceasefire, the order was: If someone crosses the line, you shoot them.

" The problem is the yellow line is often unclear, invisible, and shifts, cutting through farmland, roads, and neighborhoods. A whistleblower group, Breaking the Silence, stated the military's policy has created a reality where countless civilians have been and are being killed for crossing invisible lines. One soldier said there was "a general feeling that human lives are not valuable.

" Commanders reportedly told troops it would be "too much work" to clearly mark the line, expecting Palestinians to somehow know its location. Soldiers detailed a practice where snipers might fire warning shots near the line but commanders later urged troops to prioritize self-protection, which was interpreted as a directive to use lethal shots.

The AP reported that while strikes require coordinates and superior approval, the fluid movement of people makes accurate intelligence difficult; colleagues sometimes call in coordinates "based on a hunch or the last place they saw someone.

" This leads to strikes with potentially fatal outcomes for civilians. Interviews revealed "a sense of confusion" and "a lack of clarity on rules of engagement" around the yellow line. Some commanders only paid "lip service" to the ceasefire while practically ignoring it. Gaza's Government Media Office alleges Israel has violated the ceasefire over 3,000 times, resulting in more than 900 Palestinian deaths and nearly 2,800 injuries.

Israel now controls over 60% of the Gaza Strip, turning areas into de facto open-fire zones where Palestinians face being shot on sight. Since the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have killed or wounded more than 250,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including thousands missing and presumed dead under rubble. While such killings have become less frequent since the ceasefire, some IDF soldiers dismiss the term "ceasefire" as meaningless.

One soldier told the AP, "We need to stop using this term. It's not serving people that want to stop the war.

" The report highlights a systemic failure to enforce meaningful restraints, resulting in continuous civilian casualties under a nominal truce





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Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Violations IDF Soldiers Indiscriminate Killing Yellow Line Civilian Casualties Breaking The Silence Rules Of Engagement

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