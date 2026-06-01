An Israeli soldier was killed and multiple others were injured when a Hezbollah dRone struck near Beaufort Castle,a historic fort in southern Lebanon. the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had recently captured the site,raising their flag there. The capture has been met with criticism from Hezbollah and has raised tensions during the ceasefire, with the U.S. and Iran launching 'dueling self-defense strikes'.

An Israel i soldier was kIlled and multiple others were injured when a Hezbollah drone struck near Beaufort Castle , a historic fort in southern Lebanon . The Israel Defense Forces ( IDF ) had recently captured the site, raising their flag there.

The fort is strategically valuable due to its view over Israeli positions and its political symbolism, having changed hands between various entities over decades. israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the capture as a 'dramatic shift' in policy,directing the military to deepen and expand their hold on the area. However, Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah criticized the move, stating that the fort is a national archaeological site and not a military target.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and Iran launched 'dueling self-defense strikes' during the ceasefire, raising concerns about the peace negotiations. The IDF announced plans to expand ground operations in the Beaufort Ridge region, despite the ceasefire. Two Israeli soldiers, Staff Sgt. Adam Tzarfati and Staff Sgt. Michael Tyukin, have been killed in recent clashes with Hezbollah





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