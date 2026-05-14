Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Launches Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times Over Alleged Rape of Palestinian Prisoners

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has launched a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times over an article alleging the rape of Palestinian prisoners by Israeli soldiers. The article, titled 'The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians', published by the paper on Monday, interviewed 14 alleged victims of sexual abuse. The testimonies included allegations of being raped countless times with batons by Israeli prison guards, as well as genital beating and yanking. One victim reportedly had to have their amputated genitals due to severe injuries. Another alleged instance of abuse involved a dog raping a Palestinian journalist, with soldiers laughing and taking photos. The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that the PM and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar have instructed the initiation of a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has launched a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times over an article alleging the rape of Palestinian prisoners by Israeli soldiers.

The article, titled 'The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians', published by the paper on Monday, interviewed 14 alleged victims of sexual abuse. The testimonies included allegations of being raped countless times with batons by Israeli prison guards, as well as genital beating and yanking. One victim reportedly had to have their amputated genitals due to severe injuries. Another alleged instance of abuse involved a dog raping a Palestinian journalist, with soldiers laughing and taking photos.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that the PM and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar have instructed the initiation of a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times. In his opinion piece, Nicholas Kristof argued that while Israeli leaders may not explicitly order rape, the country's security apparatus has fostered an environment where sexual violence is a key component of Palestinian mistreatment.

He also claimed that Netanyahu labelled reports of sexual violence as 'baseless', similar to how Hamas dismissed claims of rape during the October 7 attacks. Several prominent figures have spoken out against the column, accusing the publication of 'acting like a Hamas mouthpiece' and spreading 'absurd claims' that Israel uses dogs to rape Palestinians





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